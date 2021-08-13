No jab, no exam: College tells students

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HARARE Institute of Technology (HIT) has barred unvaccinated students from sitting for their end of semester examinations.In a notice to students yesterday, HIT registrar Mary Samupindi said unvaccinated students will also be barred from accessing university accommodation."The Harare Institute of Technology wishes to inform students that the end of 2020/2021 academic year examinations will commence three days after the government proclaims the lifting of the COVID-9-induced national lockdown," Samupindi said.She added that students without vaccination cards should produce a COVID-19 negative PCR test issued within 48 hours.Universities have been closed since last month following a surge in COVID-19 cases.The development comes at a time the government has also barred unvaccinated congregants from attending church services. Government has also threatened to withdraw salaries for teachers who are not vaccinated by the time it orders schools to reopen