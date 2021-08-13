Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

No jab, no exam: College tells students

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago | Views
HARARE Institute of Technology (HIT) has barred unvaccinated students from sitting for their end of semester examinations.

In a notice to students yesterday, HIT registrar Mary Samupindi said unvaccinated students will also be barred from accessing university accommodation.

"The Harare Institute of Technology wishes to inform students that the end of 2020/2021 academic year examinations will commence three days after the government proclaims the lifting of the COVID-9-induced national lockdown," Samupindi said.

She added that students without vaccination cards should produce a COVID-19 negative PCR test issued within 48 hours.

Universities have been closed since last month following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The development comes at a time the government has also barred unvaccinated congregants from attending church services. Government has also threatened to withdraw salaries for teachers who are not vaccinated by the time it orders schools to reopen

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF factional wars escalate

6 mins ago | 14 Views

Chiwenga moves to elbow out Auditor-General

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Mwonzora's party rocked by fresh divisions

7 mins ago | 27 Views

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for selling non-existent stand

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Poachers axe 3 ZimParks rangers

8 mins ago | 21 Views

Trade unionists file $38m lawsuit for unlawful arrest

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Student takes Zimsec head-on over seized results

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Man kills mentally challenged mother

10 mins ago | 16 Views

'Beitbridge accounts for 89% of returnees per week'

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF does not deserve our votes

12 mins ago | 17 Views

Farmer, village head fight over farmhouse

12 mins ago | 24 Views

Harare workers throng Chitungwiza Hospital for COVID-19 vaccines

14 mins ago | 15 Views

4 die in mountain accident

15 mins ago | 44 Views

Woman hires hitmen for hubby, commits suicide

15 mins ago | 54 Views

Thieves plunge Byo suburbs into darkness

16 mins ago | 21 Views

Drug dealer in court for murder

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Shrine death: Cops hunt for girl's grave

17 mins ago | 23 Views

SA businessman arrested in Zimbabwe over presidential solar plant project dispute

17 mins ago | 48 Views

FC Platinum drawn against Sagrada Esperanca

10 hrs ago | 283 Views

Jane Ngwenya laid to rest

10 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chin'ono barred from traveling to South Africa

10 hrs ago | 2142 Views

'Postpone 2023 until implement reforms' advised SADC - village idiot paid no heed then or now

10 hrs ago | 945 Views

Simba Makoni joining Chamisa's 'new' Alliance?

11 hrs ago | 4124 Views

Traditional leader causes terror to tobacco farmers

11 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium project gathers momentum

12 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mwonzora labels Jonathan Moyo as yesterday politician

12 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals Kuda Tagwirei's real name

13 hrs ago | 6112 Views

Nothing so special about a president such that can't be held answerable to the people

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zambia decides as Zimbabwe waits in anticipation

13 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Polyclinics demanding payment for COVID-19 vaccines?

13 hrs ago | 383 Views

Disciplinary hearing for MDC's Zivira, Chiroodza

13 hrs ago | 231 Views

Millers push for wheat bran import ban repeal

13 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Covid-19 patients starving at Isolation Centre'

13 hrs ago | 221 Views

Biti blocked from returning to Parliament

14 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Plot to oust South Africa's David Mabuza

15 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Vocal sensation takes Mzansi by storm

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

Passion Java distances himself from ZANU PF

16 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Transport associations demand increase of buses

17 hrs ago | 350 Views

Omalayitsha cry foul over police officers demanding grocery bribes

17 hrs ago | 918 Views

Chiwenga targets Auditor General

18 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Fresh anti-Zimbabwe govt protests coming

18 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Bulawayo parking system a massive surveillance project?

18 hrs ago | 635 Views

4 die after vehicle stalls and overturns several times

18 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Masiyiwa's daughter launches digital learning platform

18 hrs ago | 555 Views

Tsholotsho MP declared liberation hero

18 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwe planning a new tourism town in remote Kanyemba

18 hrs ago | 421 Views

'Mujuru killed in a ritual occultic sacrifice'

20 hrs ago | 7557 Views

Binga gets a modern school from NetOne

20 hrs ago | 605 Views

Nabbed poachers bash cops

13 Aug 2021 at 07:33hrs | 1946 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days