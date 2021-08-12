Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Poachers axe 3 ZimParks rangers

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago | Views
THREE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) officials are battling for life at a hospital in Harare after they were recently severely assaulted by suspected poachers in Mushumbi, Mashonaland Central province.

Jambawa Gutu, Veremu Warren and Evelyn Mumera were allegedly attacked by Lazarus Tizora and his two accomplices, who are still at large, after they tried to arrest them for possessing ivory.

The matter came to light at Guruve Magistrates' Courts yesterday where Tizora was remanded in custody by magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

The State led by Albert Charewa alleged that on August 2, the ZimParks team, in the company of a criminal investigations officer, Tsitsi Rushizha, received a tip-off to the effect that Tizora and his accomplices were selling ivory.

The team pounced on Tizora's house and tried to arrest him and his accomplices before the latter attacked the ZimParks trio with axe handles.

After the assault, the poachers drove away, but police gave chase and managed to arrest Tizora.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF factional wars escalate

7 mins ago | 16 Views

Chiwenga moves to elbow out Auditor-General

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Mwonzora's party rocked by fresh divisions

8 mins ago | 33 Views

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for selling non-existent stand

9 mins ago | 11 Views

No jab, no exam: College tells students

10 mins ago | 38 Views

Trade unionists file $38m lawsuit for unlawful arrest

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Student takes Zimsec head-on over seized results

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Man kills mentally challenged mother

11 mins ago | 19 Views

'Beitbridge accounts for 89% of returnees per week'

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Zanu-PF does not deserve our votes

12 mins ago | 17 Views

Farmer, village head fight over farmhouse

13 mins ago | 28 Views

Harare workers throng Chitungwiza Hospital for COVID-19 vaccines

15 mins ago | 19 Views

4 die in mountain accident

16 mins ago | 46 Views

Woman hires hitmen for hubby, commits suicide

16 mins ago | 56 Views

Thieves plunge Byo suburbs into darkness

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Drug dealer in court for murder

17 mins ago | 19 Views

Shrine death: Cops hunt for girl's grave

18 mins ago | 26 Views

SA businessman arrested in Zimbabwe over presidential solar plant project dispute

18 mins ago | 49 Views

FC Platinum drawn against Sagrada Esperanca

10 hrs ago | 283 Views

Jane Ngwenya laid to rest

10 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chin'ono barred from traveling to South Africa

10 hrs ago | 2142 Views

'Postpone 2023 until implement reforms' advised SADC - village idiot paid no heed then or now

10 hrs ago | 947 Views

Simba Makoni joining Chamisa's 'new' Alliance?

11 hrs ago | 4128 Views

Traditional leader causes terror to tobacco farmers

11 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium project gathers momentum

12 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mwonzora labels Jonathan Moyo as yesterday politician

12 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals Kuda Tagwirei's real name

13 hrs ago | 6122 Views

Nothing so special about a president such that can't be held answerable to the people

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zambia decides as Zimbabwe waits in anticipation

13 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Polyclinics demanding payment for COVID-19 vaccines?

13 hrs ago | 383 Views

Disciplinary hearing for MDC's Zivira, Chiroodza

13 hrs ago | 231 Views

Millers push for wheat bran import ban repeal

13 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Covid-19 patients starving at Isolation Centre'

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Biti blocked from returning to Parliament

14 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Plot to oust South Africa's David Mabuza

15 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Vocal sensation takes Mzansi by storm

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

Passion Java distances himself from ZANU PF

16 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Transport associations demand increase of buses

17 hrs ago | 350 Views

Omalayitsha cry foul over police officers demanding grocery bribes

17 hrs ago | 918 Views

Chiwenga targets Auditor General

18 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Fresh anti-Zimbabwe govt protests coming

18 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Bulawayo parking system a massive surveillance project?

18 hrs ago | 635 Views

4 die after vehicle stalls and overturns several times

18 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Masiyiwa's daughter launches digital learning platform

18 hrs ago | 555 Views

Tsholotsho MP declared liberation hero

18 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwe planning a new tourism town in remote Kanyemba

18 hrs ago | 421 Views

'Mujuru killed in a ritual occultic sacrifice'

20 hrs ago | 7560 Views

Binga gets a modern school from NetOne

20 hrs ago | 605 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days