Warriors thumped by Black Stars in World Cup qualifier

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE were beaten 3-1 by Ghana in a Group G 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier match played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana yesterday.Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew were on target for Ghana as they picked up their second win in the group, which sees them trail leaders South Africa by a point. Captain Knowledge Musona scored a penalty for Zimbabwe early into the second-half but the Warriors were soundly beaten in the end. Zimbabwe remain rooted at the bottom of the group with just one point secured from a draw against South Africa while they have now suffered two defeats in a row.Bafana Bafana defeated Ethiopia 3-1 away yesterday to ensure that they remain on top of the log with seven points.Ghana did not take time to stamp their authority as they took the lead in the fifth minute when Kudus got the better of Washington Arubi, with the Black Stars heading into the break 1-0 in front.Zimbabwe were awarded a penalty four minutes into the second-half when Knox Mutizwa was brought down by Alexander Djiku. Up stepped Musona to send Joseph Wollacott the wrong way and make it 1-1.England-based Arsenal midfielder Partey made it 2-1 in the 66th minute when he beat Arubi on the near post before Ayew finished things off for the Black Stars with a header three minutes before the end.The Norman Mapeza Warriors have little time to correct their mistakes as the two teams meet again at the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday.Zimbabwe line-up: W Arubi, M Munetsi (Madhanaga 83 mins), O Bhasera, T Darikwa, J Zemura (Kangwa 74 mins), P Chikwende (Mahachi 83 mins), K Madzongwe, T Kamusoko, M Nakamba (Hadebe 74 mins), K Musona, K Mutizwa (Dzvukamanja 86 mins).