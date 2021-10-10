Zimbabwe lures world's top celebrities

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE most watched man on television in the world, one of the world's richest men and two former United States presidents have all visited Zimbabwe in the last decade, in an endorsement of Zimbabwe as a tourism destination of choice for the globe's high-profile personalities.A report compiled by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management (ZimParks) reveals that a number of the world's most famous personalities, flew to Zimbabwe, especially to the majestic Victoria Falls.According to the report, former US presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama travelled on private visits and details of their trips were kept under wraps, in line with their demands.The world's most famous billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, was in Zimbabwe on a visit in 2011 with his family and landed at Buffalo Range Airport in Chiredzi before touring the exclusive Malilangwe Game Reserve.David Hassellhof, who played the role of Michael Knight in the famous action crime drama "Knight Rider", and also featured in the hit series "Baywatch", was in Zimbabwe in 2011.Chelsea Football Club owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich came here on a private visit.40-year-old US socialite and actor Hilton who has over 16 million followers on Instagram visited the Falls in June this year.Hassellhof who holds the Guinness World Record of being the most watched man on TV, made a three-day private visit to Victoria Falls in September 2011.Michael Douglas, an American actor who has received numerous accolades and is renowned for his starring role in the series TV series "Basic Instinct" was in Victoria Falls in December 2019 with his spouse Catherine Zeta-Jones — a Welsh actress.Victoria Falls, one of the world's Seven Wonders, also hosted American veteran actor Will Smith who is popular for his roles in the comedy series "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and the movie "Men in Black".The famous Colombian singer, Shakira, also toured Malilangwe in 2010.FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin and former International Cricket Council chairman Shashonk Manohar, are some of the prominent world sport administrators that have visited the country in the last decade.ZimParks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo, confirmed the high profile visitors' list."It's very clear, the country still remains a top tourism destination that's why in most forums over the past years, we have been voted as a top destination. And this is despite the negative publicity that we get from some quarters in the West."We are a good destination that's why people are coming. We are unique. You will never see any other Mana Pools, you will never have any other Malilangwe, there is only one Victoria Falls in the world. Our hospitality is second to none, it's the best in the world. That's why people are coming.