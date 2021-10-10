Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe lures world's top celebrities

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2021 at 06:35hrs | Views
THE most watched man on television in the world, one of the world's richest men and two former United States presidents have all visited Zimbabwe in the last decade, in an endorsement of Zimbabwe as a tourism destination of choice for the globe's high-profile personalities.

A report compiled by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management (ZimParks) reveals that a number of the world's most famous personalities, flew to Zimbabwe, especially to the majestic Victoria Falls.

According to the report, former US presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama travelled on private visits and details of their trips were kept under wraps, in line with their demands.

The world's most famous billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, was in Zimbabwe on a visit in 2011 with his family and landed at Buffalo Range Airport in Chiredzi before touring the exclusive Malilangwe Game Reserve.

David Hassellhof, who played the role of Michael Knight in the famous action crime drama "Knight Rider", and also featured in the hit series "Baywatch", was in Zimbabwe in 2011.

Chelsea Football Club owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich came here  on a private visit.

40-year-old US socialite and actor Hilton who has over 16 million followers on Instagram visited the Falls in June this year.

Hassellhof who holds the Guinness World Record of being the most watched man on TV, made a three-day private visit to Victoria Falls in September 2011.

Michael Douglas, an American actor who has received numerous accolades and is renowned for his starring role in the series TV series "Basic Instinct" was in Victoria Falls in December 2019 with his spouse Catherine Zeta-Jones — a Welsh actress.

Victoria Falls, one of the world's Seven Wonders, also hosted American veteran actor Will Smith who is popular for his roles in the comedy series "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and the movie "Men in Black".

The famous Colombian singer, Shakira, also toured Malilangwe in 2010.

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin and former International Cricket Council chairman Shashonk Manohar, are some of the prominent world sport administrators that have visited the country in the last decade.

ZimParks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo, confirmed the high profile visitors' list.

"It's very clear, the country still remains a top tourism destination that's why in most forums over the past years, we have been voted as a top destination. And this is despite the negative publicity that we get from some quarters in the West.

"We are a good destination that's why people are coming. We are unique. You will never see any other Mana Pools, you will never have any other Malilangwe, there is only one Victoria Falls in the world. Our hospitality is second to none, it's the best in the world. That's why people are coming.



Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 777 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 704 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 231 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 948 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 854 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

12 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

12 hrs ago | 834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days