Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

More jail time for illegal forex traders

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2021 at 06:36hrs | Views
PROSECUTOR-General, Mr Kumbirai Hodzi, has warned of more jail time for economic saboteurs while the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says it will intensify the blitz against manipulation of the local currency against the United States dollar.

The RBZ will this week meet producers and retail outlets to deliberate on solutions to weed out the black market pricing of goods.

Also, the RBZ will introduce new measures to tighten money supply growth, as part of the strategy to clampdown on the economic sabotage that has seen the pegging of the ZWL$ at as high as 200 to US$1.

The official auction rate for US$1 is $85.

Companies, individuals and some banks have been accused of manipulating the parallel market rates, causing a spike in the price of goods and services and disruptions to the country's economic growth prospects.

To date, authorities have moved in to restore sanity in the market with a number of arrests having been made, but more individuals, companies and bank officials are going to be nabbed.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Hodzi said they would vigorously oppose bail for economic saboteurs, who had become a security threat.

"Whoever is arrested will be remanded and bail strongly opposed so that they stay in prison. Yes, I have given an instruction and a specific directive to that effect and the blitz commenced on Friday evening," he said.

Mr Hodzi said it was not the first time that they have conducted the blitz, but the saboteurs were unrepentant and changed tactics with each passing day.

"This time it's going to be a sustained blitz not a short term one. What's happening is that each day they re-group. Each day they have broken the laws and come up with new tactics. We have learnt our lesson. Each day law enforcements are done, but these criminals change characteristics of their practice.

"Government has worked frantically to stabilise the economy, but they find ways to disturb that. A number of Statutory Instruments (SI) were introduced but they have broken them. There will be no sacred cows and this is not politically motivated at all, as these people have been sabotaging the economy for a long time."

RBZ governor Dr John Mangudya told our Bulawayo Bureau yesterday that he will meet retailers as part of a cocktail of measures to arrest the mischievous pricing of goods and services.

"The bank is, therefore, proceeding to further tighten the growth of money supply, refining the auction system to ensure that there will be no auction backlogs and dealing with outliers.

"The bank is also arranging to meet the larger producers and larger retail outlets this coming week to map out the best way to ensure that stability within the economy is restored, as almost everyone in the economy seems to be followers of the parallel exchange rates without anyone accountable. Meeting the business community is, therefore, essential for the benefit of everyone and the economy."

He said the volatility of the parallel rates had nothing to do with economic dynamics or fundamentals, but was being caused by behavioural dynamics, especially rent-seeking behaviour of capitalising on people's past experiences with hyperinflation and dollarisation.

"The instability of the parallel rates is not beneficial to business and consumers as it makes business difficult to run while the high implied rates erode consumers' purchasing power of their incomes or money. The high rates have negative pass-through effects in inflation."

Dr Mangudya said while the auction rate is determined by forex bids submitted to the central bank by entities through their bankers, the parallel exchange rates seem to be a result of competition to get forex at all costs without regard to the numerous downside risks to the economy, business and consumers.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 783 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 720 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 234 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 858 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

12 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

12 hrs ago | 834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days