Zinasu leaders arrested

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE National Students Union (ZINASU) president Takudzwa Ngadziore, Nancy Njenge and Lennox Machoko have been arrested in Masvingo.The arrest was made Saturday at a ZINASU general meeting which was attended by students from different universities.In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Saturday, ZINASU secretary general Tapiwa Chiriga blamed President Emerson Mnangagwa's administration for the arrests.‘'The regime has effectively proven it has every intention to criminalize ZINASU. Not agreeing with us is one thing but disrupting our general council meeting is a declaration of war on the Students Union," Chiriga said"ZRP has shown they hate ZINASU and while hate is not our way of doing, we will be happy to return the favour by not recognizing their existence until they reform in their barbaric treatment of Zimbabwe National Students Union. We will remain firm in our mandate," he said.It is not the first time Ngadziore has been arrested.He was released on bail after about 30 days in prison in May this year.He was also previously held for about 30 days in October 2020.