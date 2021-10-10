Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora urges Mnangagwa's govt to stop Chinese displacements

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2021 at 06:38hrs | Views
MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has urged government to stop land displacements without availing compensation to those affected first.

Thousands of families have been displaced to let Chinese investors do farming or mining countrywide.

He was addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Harare Friday, reacting to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address.

"Another phenomenon that has emerged is the displacement of Zimbabweans by new coming investors. Now that is an issue that is worrying us, before any Zimbabwean is displaced from their land, there must be viable alternatives put in place," Mwonzora said.

"Alternatives which will make sure that people who have been displaced get enough housing, enough amenities like schools, hospitals and so on before they are moved out of their land, there must be adequate and fair compensation for these people deprived of their land and we want the government to deal with that," he said.

Mwonzora also said the government must assist small businesses that were negatively affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

"We also think that there must be a stimulus package that must be given to small companies that were affected by covid 19. We want to see small businesses being helped. We were told that the government has set aside $18 billion, and we want to see this money at work, we want to see small businesspeople being helped. This should be made available to all Zimbabweans irrespective of political opinions. The people who are in the informal sector must be assisted by this stimulus package," Mwonzora said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 792 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 729 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 236 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 959 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 860 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

12 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days