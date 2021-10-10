Mwonzora urges Mnangagwa's govt to stop Chinese displacements

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has urged government to stop land displacements without availing compensation to those affected first.Thousands of families have been displaced to let Chinese investors do farming or mining countrywide.He was addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Harare Friday, reacting to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address."Another phenomenon that has emerged is the displacement of Zimbabweans by new coming investors. Now that is an issue that is worrying us, before any Zimbabwean is displaced from their land, there must be viable alternatives put in place," Mwonzora said."Alternatives which will make sure that people who have been displaced get enough housing, enough amenities like schools, hospitals and so on before they are moved out of their land, there must be adequate and fair compensation for these people deprived of their land and we want the government to deal with that," he said.Mwonzora also said the government must assist small businesses that were negatively affected by Covid-19 pandemic."We also think that there must be a stimulus package that must be given to small companies that were affected by covid 19. We want to see small businesses being helped. We were told that the government has set aside $18 billion, and we want to see this money at work, we want to see small businesspeople being helped. This should be made available to all Zimbabweans irrespective of political opinions. The people who are in the informal sector must be assisted by this stimulus package," Mwonzora said.