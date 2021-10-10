Thomas Mapfumo makes retirement U-turn

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Uncertainty continues to cloud Chimurenga musician Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo's retirement arrangement following his affirmation of two shows slated for South Africa early next month and possibly, one in Zimbabwe before the end of the year.Mukanya performs at Newtown Music Factory, formerly known as Bassline, in Johannesburg on November 6 with the second show scheduled for The Pavilion in Sunnyside, Pretoria the following day.In July, Mukanya hinted at quitting live performances to dedicate his time to grooming up-and-coming musicians."There has been a lot of talk with regards to when am I retiring, but the truth is that I am not retiring at all. A musician does not retire, I am just leaving live performances and concentrate on something else," Mukanya said then."We have started work on the establishment of an arts and culture centre in Domboshava."Work on the site is in progress and we are leaving no stone unturned in our quest to impart cultural knowledge in these young musicians."I will be spending most of my time with these youngsters in Domboshava, as I believe quite a number are lost when it comes to music. They are living on borrowed lifestyles, even stage names are exotic, and they take everything from outside and make it theirs."However, last week Mukanya seemed to be singing a different hymn with regards to his retirement."I want to tell my fans in South Africa that Thomas Mapfumo is coming there for two shows," Mukanya told Standard Style from his base in Oregon, the United States."I am ready for the shows and I assure you of good performances from the Blacks Unlimited."Come in your numbers and you will enjoy every minute of it."Mukanya seems to have fallen in love with South Africa having performed before a full house during his two-legged concert at Ekurhuleni Boksburg Hotel outside Johannesburg.This time he assured fans a savour of songs from his forthcoming album."I am bringing with me new songs from my forthcoming album, which I will play during the shows," Mukanya said."I am looking forward to perform in Zimbabwe before the end of the year that is if I get offers. I have always wanted to perform in Zimbabwe, that is my home and I know many fans miss my live performances."On his retirement plans, Mukanya said: "Let's see after the shows in South Africa and after I release my next album.""I am working on this new album, which would be a blend of old and new songs. We are in the studio and something new is in the offing," he said.One Love Movement, a South Africa-based events company organising Mapfumo's shows confirmed that preparations to bring the Vanhu Vatema hit maker across the Limpopo were at an advanced stage."Preparations are on course and Mukanya is coming on the scheduled dates and venues," said Ashton "Kachie" Mutuvha."We have started selling the tickets and these can be accessed online via www.webtickets.co.za."We urge fans to purchase tickets now and avoid the pressure of buying tickets on the day of the show."Zimbabwean artiste Darlington Mhofela Tanganyika, a Chimurenga music enthusiast will lead his Journey Band to warm up the stage for Mukanya.Wheel spinners Charlieban, Mr Gee Warrior 1, DJ Mytee Dolla and DJ Stramma will take turns on the decks, playing mostly Zimbabwean old school, including Chimurenga Music during the interlude.Rico Myers will be the director of ceremonies.