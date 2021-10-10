Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Stepdad kills three-year-old baby

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2021 at 19:44hrs | Views
A three-year-old toddler died after he was allegedly assaulted by his stepfather.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred on October 5 in Dete area.

He said the suspect Nkatazo Penga (38) of Nekatambe Village has since been arrested.

"A three-year-old male juvenile was left under the custody of his stepfather Nkatazo Penga while his mother had gone to the fields. The minor was later found dead with bruises and assault marks all over the body. Police arrested the suspect who was found carrying an axe," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said in another incident, a Binga man struck a neighbour with a stone for restraining him during a fight. He said the incident occurred on October 8 at Siachilaba Business Centre.

Mapei Dhingola struck Miccah Mudenda with a stone on the head and he died upon arrival at Siansundu Clinic.

Source - the chronicle

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 814 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 739 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 242 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 964 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 836 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days