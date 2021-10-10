Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biti asks court to order his reinstatement in parliament

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2021 at 20:32hrs | Views
Harare East MP and MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti and five other lawmakers who were recalled from parliament have petitioned the High Court to enforce its judgement nullifying their expulsion.

Biti, Kucaca Phulu, Settlement Chikwinya, Willias Madzimure, Regai Tsunga and Chelesile Mahlangu have not returned to parliament since their recalls in April, despite winning two High Court applications reinstating them.

Following their recent court victory after a ruling by Justice Joseph Mafusire, the lawmakers have found their path back to the National Assembly still blocked – this time by a Supreme Court appeal launched by Benjamin Rukanda, claiming to represent the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Biti, Phulu, Chikwinya, Madzimure, Tsunga and Mahlangu were PDP members before the party entered a coalition with the MDC-T and others to contest the 2018 elections as the MDC Alliance.

The Supreme Court in 2019 made a controversial ruling that the MDC Alliance was not a party, and that parties that formed the coalition can recall candidates they sponsored.

The ruling saw a faction of the MDC-T recalling dozens of MPs and councillors. Disaffected members of the other parties have also tried to regroup and pull off similar recalls, but the High Court found that Rukanda – claiming to be PDP secretary general – "was not a member of the PDP at the time of the 2018 general election… and has no power to recall the MPs."

Further, the court found, Rukanda had taken part in the 2018 elections as a member of the ‘Rainbow Coalition'.

Justice Mafusire ruled that Rukanda's claim to have recall powers "offends against reason."

"They should not behave like cuckoos," the judge said of Rukanda and Lucia Matibenga, who participated in the botched recall. "These are birds that do not build their own nests. They simply invade the nets of other birds and push out any eggs or nestlings in them so that they themselves can lay their eggs in those nests. We are not birds."

Rukanda and Matibenga appealed to the Supreme Court, frustrating the MPs' return to parliament.

In a High Court application filed last Friday, Biti and colleagues argued that the appeal was malicious.

"The appeal has no merit. The appeal is an abuse of the rule of law and constitutionalism. More importantly, the appeal is an assault on democracy which is protected by the constitution of Zimbabwe," the lawmakers said in their application.

"Furthermore, the appeal does not have the effect of suspending the order because it is an appeal against a declarator."

The six want the court to order Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, to comply with Justice Mafusire's judgement and reinstate them.

They are also asking that the court declare that the order in the present case shall remain operative irregardless of any leave to appeal being granted or the successful noting of an appeal at the Supreme Court.

The matter is pending.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 818 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 742 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 242 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 966 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 836 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days