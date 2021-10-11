Four die, 14 injured in crash

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Four people perished on the spot while 14 others sustained injuries after a head-on collision involving an Inter Africa bus and a Nissan Hardbody truck along the Roy-Ndanga highway yesterday afternoon.The bus was heading to Chiredzi while the truck was going the opposite direction when the crash occurred in the Danda area in Ndanga.All the people who died were in the truck. However, it could not be established how many people were in both the truck and bus.The injured were taken to Ndanga District Hospital. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said names of the deceased will be released today.