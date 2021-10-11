Chiwenga arrives in Dubai for key expo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he is scheduled to attend the Global Business Forum Africa (GBFA).He touched down at Al Makhtoun Airport Jetex just after 4pm this Sunday.The Vice President was received by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the UAE, Lovemore Mazemo, Expo 2020 Commissioner General Ambassador Mary Mubi, Permanent Secretary in his office Major General Godfrey Chanakira (Rtd) and Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce, Dr Mavis Sibanda.Upon arrival at the Al Makhtoun Airport, VP Chiwenga immediately went into a briefing with Dubai Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive, His Excellency Hanad Buamin, which lasted for about half an hour.The Vice President told journalists that he was leading a team of five Cabinet ministers to the expo and the GBFA."I have come here with a delegation which I will be leading, of five ministers; Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka, Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando as well Tourism and Hospitality Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu," he said.He said the purpose of his visit and the delegation he is leading, was to participate in the GBFA conference at Expo 2020 Dubai, which he said was a very important exhibition involving 192 countries."It will be involving everybody from across the globe, but mainly centering on Asia, Africa and the Middle East (Gulf Region)."You know, previously, most of these (global) expos were being done in the West, but for the first time it is being done here focusing on the cooperation between Africa, Asia, UAE and the Middle East," he said.VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai was aimed at identifying opportunities, highlight and showcase to the world the various lucrative investments available back home."As the President has said, we are the ones who have to build our own country; brick upon brick and stone upon stone, and when we say ‘Zimbabwe is open for business', what do we mean?"So, we have come with business from across the board from Zimbabwe and they will keep coming here until end of March next year," he said.