ZCC appeals for broadcasting licence

by Staff reporter

The Government has pledged to assist the ZCC Mutendi Church to acquire a broadcasting licence for one of its educational colleges as part of ongoing efforts to take broadcasting services to the people in line with Vision 2030.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa last week said Government would also assist some schools under the ZCC Mutendi Church with access to internet connectivity to enhance learning.Most schools around the country have access to internet owing to a deliberate policy by Government to make sure internet services are accessible to enhance learning through use of information communication technology.However, some schools in remote parts are still grappling with connectivity challenges, making it difficult to use ICTs, especially during Covid-19 lockdown periods.ZCC Mutendi Church runs Mutendi High School in Bikita, Hebron High School in Mwenezi, Sainos Engenus Agricultural College in Karoi and Samuel Centenary Academy in Harare.The church appealed to Government for a broadcasting licence.Speaking at Mbungo Estates last Friday during the launch of a women empowerment programme held under the auspices of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches -Women Empowerment (ZIIWE), Minister Mutsvangwa promised to engage the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) to look into ZCC Mutendi's request."I have been approached with a request for a broadcasting licence for a college owned by this church, and as Government we are opening up the airwaves to more players including issuing campus radio broadcasting licences," she said."So, I will definitely take the matter up with BAZ so that they can also consider you when issuing campus radio licences."Government is also installing more transmitters to improve access to radio and television services in remote parts of the country under the digitisation programme, which will create room for more players in broadcasting.Minister Mutsvangwa noted that internet connectivity remained a challenge in some parts of the country and promised to engage the relevant ministry to ensure some ZCC Mutendi-owned schools get connectivity.Hebron High School has been failing to use its computers to enhance learning because of lack of internet connectivity.It is one of the biggest learning institutions in Mwenezi district.Besides schools, ZCC Mutendi Church runs several other projects in agriculture that help generate income for the church, while also contributing to national food security.