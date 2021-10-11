Ghana arrives earlier than Warriors

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Warriors are set to arrive back home for the return fixture of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ghana hours after the visitors touch down in Harare.Ghana were expected to arrive last night on board a chartered flight, while Zimbabwe will only land around midday today.Their game is at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.Zimbabwe left Ghana yesterday afternoon via Addis Ababa and will connect to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg before boarding another flight to Harare this morning.Jet leg is likely to hit the Warriors, who lost 3-1 to Ghana at Cape Coast on Saturday, a result that has left them with no control of their destiny in the qualifiers.Ghana will have a feel of the match venue today, while the Warriors' technical team might opt for a recovery session later in the day by giving the group a feel of the National Sports Stadium."Ghana are arriving tonight (last night) aboard a chartered plane, while our Warriors are expected home on Monday, just after 12 noon," said Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.The Warriors anchor the group with just one point from three games and South Africa lead Group G with seven points, while Ghana are hard on their heels with six points followed by Ethiopia with three.For Zimbabwe to remain in contention of qualifying to the next round, which at this stage looks impossible, they have to win all their remaining three games, starting with Ghana at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow, with the hope that the other clubs fail to collect maximum points when they clash.As hopes of progressing to the next stage fade, the Warriors might just be left only fighting for pride.On a positive note for the Warriors, interim coach Norman Mapeza will have a full squad complement, including the United Kingdom-based players.The UK government will this morning remove Zimbabwe from its Covid-19 red list, meaning Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Brendan Galloway and Jordan Zemura won't return to quarantine after the international games.Earlier on, Fifa gave assurances to the UK government that players would be in Covid-19 secure ‘bubbles' with their national teams and on return to their clubs."The good thing is that all the players are available; the whole group that was in Ghana is flying back home," Gwesela said.Warriors squadGoalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Brendan Galloway, (Pymouth Aygle ) Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan)Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Never Tigere (Azam) Marvellous Nakamba, (Aston Villa), Perfect Chikwende (Simba FC), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco)Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates)