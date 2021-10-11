Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe lithium miner ships first samples

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2021 at 05:55hrs | Views
AUSTRALIA-LISTED mining concern Prospect Resources Limited has shipped its first 25-tonne container of technical grade petalite concentrate from its Arcadia pilot plant, near Harare, the firm said at the weekend.

The shipment will be delivered to Prospect's Belgium headquartered offtake partner, Sibelco, a global material solutions company. Which sources, transforms and distributes special industrial minerals — particularly silica, clays, feldspathics and olivine.

It is a leader in glass recycling.

The African lithium developer revealed in a statement that the pilot plant results were consistent with previous lab scale test work and confirm the amenability of the Arcadia ore reserves to the production of an ultra-low iron, technical grade petalite concentrate product. It also said the quality of the petalite concentrate in the shipment exceeded the specifications set out in Prospect's offtake agreement with Sibelco.

Prospect received a pilot plant purchase order from Sibelco in May 2021 for up to 2 000 tonnes of technical grade petalite concentrate.

The pricing in the purchase order represents an implied premium to the prevailing chemical grade spodumene concentrate (SC6) price of approximately 40%, at the time the order was struck.

While the price of technical grade petalite concentrate is typically linked to the price of technical grade lithium carbonate (for which it is a more direct substitute), Prospect said the comparison to SC6 pricing highlighted the significantly higher unit value of the technical grade petalite concentrate product relative to SC6.

Prospect managing director Sam Hosack, said:  I'm extremely pleased to announce that the Arcadia Pilot Plant has shipped on-spec technical grade petalite that is now making its way to Sibelco.

"With the plant now generating bulk volumes, the Prospect team is focused on showcasing Arcadia's petalite to both our potential partners and the largest customers in the global glass and ceramics markets."

"The final qualification gate we expect to pass will demonstrate to our stakeholders that Arcadia will provide a high quality, long life raw material source for both petalite and spodumene supply chains," he said.

Hosack said he was also looking forward to announcing the results of the staged Optimised Feasibility Study (OFS) in the next few weeks.

With partner interest focused on faster ramp-up of the project, the team is also working hard with Lycopodium on the "direct to 2,4 Mtpa" case, which is due to be out later this calendar year, he said.

Product pricing assumptions contained in the OFS rely on independent, third-party sources, with an implied premium for technical grade petalite concentrate of approximately 30% over SC6 pricing.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 846 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 771 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 245 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 971 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 864 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 838 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days