Spate of armed robberies hit Beitbridge

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BEITBRIDGE has been hit by a spate of armed robberies, with the latest victim losing over R1 million at the weekend.National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the mugging which took place on Saturday and said several other armed robberies had been reported in the border town"I can confirm there was an armed robbery in which the victim lost more than R1 million. Yes, of late, there have been a number of armed robbery reports in Beitbridge," Nyathi said."We discourage people from keeping large sums of money at home as this can be dangerous. We have set up a crack team to investigate this and other robberies that have occurred of late," he said.At least 10 armed robberies have been reported in Beitbridge, mainly targeting foreign currency dealers, businesspeople, cigarette dealers and shipping agents.On Saturday, the robbers shot open a door and bludgeoned their victim before getting away with R1,3 million.