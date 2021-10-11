Latest News Editor's Choice


Violence rocks Zanu-PF Manicaland indaba

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2021 at 06:02hrs | Views
CHAOS rocked a Zanu-PF provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting yesterday after scores of demonstrators, who were calling for the ouster of Manicaland provincial chairman Mike Madiro, were teargassed by police.

The demonstrators were denied entry into the venue at Marymount Teachers College by armed police. They then tried to block Madiro from leaving the premises, saying he should address them. Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial spokesperson Oliver Mandipaka confirmed the meeting.

Madiro left the college in a huff before riot police pounced on the demonstrators.

NewsDay was denied entry into the venue, with only reporters from the public media being allowed.

Tempers flared after Mutare district co-ordinating committee (DCC) secretary for youth affairs, Danmore Mambondiyani, reportedly told Madiro to address members outside the college.

Mambondiyani also confirmed the skirmishes.

"Yes, the violence happened and we are now being taken to Mutare Central Police Station along with three other members," he said.

Among some of the people, who were assaulted by the police, was Zanu-PF Manicaland committee member Guy Mutasa.

Zanu-PF Manicaland women's league boss Happiness Nyakuedzwa sought refuge in the kitchen of a nearby fuel service station.

Madiro is being accused of imposing candidates ahead of the Zanu-PF provincial elections likely to be held at the end of the year.

He is being challenged by Makoni DCC chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa and Chipinge South MP Enock Porusingazi.

Nyanga North MP Chido Sanyatwe is tipped to win the provincial women's leadership position.

In September, Zanu-PF postponed the polls following an outbreak of violence.


Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

