Galloway set to make Warriors debut

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ENGLAND-based defender Brendan Galloway is set to earn his maiden cap with the Warriors, in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana's Black Stars, at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.The match gets underway at 3pm.Coach Norman Mapeza yesterday indicated he would want to give a chance to fresh legs, following the 1-3 defeat to the West Africans, in the reverse fixture, and the ensuing, and punishing, 24-hour trip, back home.Galloway was an unused substitute on Saturday and had United States-based defender Teenage Hadebe, who has been the mainstay of the Warriors defence in the last few years, for company. The 25-year-old former Everton man, who grew up in the UK and played for the England age-group teams up to the Under-21 side, has repeatedly pledged his allegiance to the Zimbabwe flag.However, he somehow failed to show up, on a number of occasions, due to various reasons.And, Galloway could benefit from the plans by Mapeza to rotate his players, following an intense weekend of travelling, which followed a difficult match, away from home."The majority of the players who are here, those guys who didn't take part in Saturday's match, definitely, we are going to give them the opportunity to play football, as well," said Mapeza yesterday."You cannot have someone flying all the way from the UK to come and sit on the bench, and not take part in any of the two matches."So, we are going to give all the players a run and we will see how it goes after the game."Both Galloway and Hadebe are likely to play a part this afternoon.The pair was omitted for the first leg after arriving in Ghana late, due to logistical challenges they faced, on their way to Accra.Marshall Munetsi and Kelvin Madzongwe were thrust into the heart of defence, together with Onismor Bhasera, while Tendayi Darikwa and the outstanding Jordan Zemura operated as the wingbacks.The defence was largely at fault, for the goals conceded in Ghana and Mapeza wants to make amends, with tried-and-tested men. Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored for the Black Stars.Darikwa has also excused himself, for the home match, as he needed to attend to personal business, at his base in England."What happened on Saturday is all part of the game, this is a new chapter now and we need to go and play the game with a positive mind, and have confidence,'' said Mapeza."Everybody knows our situation and I think it's a learning process for me, as a coach, as well."But, we are not yet giving up hope, at this moment."We just need to keep working hard and finish our games in a positive way.''The Warriors are also set to have a new dimension in attack, with the return of Khama Billiat after the forward missed the game in Ghana, because of suspension.The Warriors arrived back home yesterday afternoon, more than 14 hours after their opponents had landed in Harare, on a charter flight.After spending 24 hours on the trip, and sleeping over in Addis Ababa, Mapeza and his men looked exhausted on arrival, but they still sounded positive.Unlike Ghana, who had a recovery session in Accra on Sunday afternoon and a final run at the National Sports Stadium yesterday, the Warriors only managed one training session, a few hours after their arrival.The Warriors technical team used the session to also get a look at their new additions Gerald Takwara and Takudzwa Chimwemwe."Like I always say, we play each and every game looking for a positive result. After what I saw in Ghana, I think there were some positives,'' said Mapeza."If we can carry on with those positives, I think we can get a positive result tomorrow (today)."But, we have to be realistic, when I took over I knew what was going on."We had one point, out of six, and when you are participating in a competition such as the World Cup, losing five points is massive."When playing countries like Ghana, it's always difficult but for us there's still a slim hope and we can't give up now."What we just need to do is to make sure that, in the remaining few matches, we will try to build a team that will take part in the AFCON tournament in January next year.''Zimbabwe Squad:Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants).Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana Rangers).Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Never Tigere (Azam), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy).Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates).Ghana squad:Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wollacott (Swindon Town)Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisla Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor)