Strong winds, drizzle across Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2021 at 05:56hrs | Views
The strong winds and thunderstorms over many areas since Sunday including drizzle and light rain in some areas yesterday arise from a strong high pressure system over Zimbabwe.

Meteorological Services Department (MSD) deputy director Mrs Linia Mashawi-Gopo yesterday said Zimbabwe normally experiences strong winds if there is an intense high pressure.

"We had an intense high pressure system with central pressure of approximately 1030 hectapascals today(yesterday).

"When we have such a high pressure system, the country normally experiences strong winds from time to time, cool and moist south easterlies that usually result in cloudiness and drizzle in Matabeleland South, southern areas of the Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland East.

"If the high is strong it normally results in countrywide windy conditions like what happened yesterday," she said.

 Mrs Gopo said in other instances, there could be thunderstorms and rain in areas along the watershed and to the southern and eastern parts of the country.

The country has been experiencing temperature fluctuations. MSD said the temperature fluctuation was associated with the risk of respiratory-related ailments such as asthma, hay fever, colds and flu.

"While land preparations are very vital at this stage, those engaged in such on-farm and other outdoor activities are reminded that it is illegal to start veld fires," said the MSD.

Source - The Herald

