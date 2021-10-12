Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Storm leaves trail of destruction in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2021 at 05:59hrs | Views
STRONG winds hit parts of Bulawayo on Monday and left a trail of destruction in the city.

Emganwini Residents Association chairperson Janana Ngwenya yesterday told Southern Eye that the storm was so violent that it left many residents counting their loses.

"The storm started on Sunday afternoon blowing from the eastern direction. As I speak, I am holding my roof ridge which was removed by the storm, leaving a hole on the roof," Ngwenya said.

He said the Emganwini area experienced power outages, adding that the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) was yet to rectify the fault.

"We cannot blame the storm since it is a natural disaster.  ZETDC should come and assess the damage.  Our electricity lines have been affected.  If similar violent winds recur, we will be in serious trouble," he said.

Mpopoma Residents Association chairperson Stanslous Dube confirmed that the storm affected the high-density suburb.

"When I came back from work, I found that the storm had damaged my fruit trees.  Several other people were counting loses,'' Dube said.

ZETDC western region manager Lovemore Chinaka said power outages were as a result of the strong winds that were experienced in the city on Sunday.

Other areas that were affected include Pumula, Gwabalanda and Cowdray Park.

Similar winds left a trail of destruction in Matabeleland South last week.  A maternity home at Tshelanyemba had its roof blown away.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 884 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 807 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 256 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 990 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days