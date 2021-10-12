Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

10 Zapu provinces endorse Nkomo presidency

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2021 at 06:01hrs | Views
OPPOSITION Zapu's 10 provinces have nominated the late party founder and Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko's son, Sibangilizwe for the party presidency.

The nominations began a fortnight ago and Nkomo was the top contender in the nominations as he garnered the highest votes.

Zapu is set to hold its elective congress to replace its late former president Dumiso Dabengwa at the end of this month.

On Saturday, Nkomo was the top nominee after he got the highest number of votes in Bulawayo province.

The party's mobilisation and organisation secretary Dereck Katsenga yesterday told Southern Eye that at the Harare conference held on Sunday Nkomo emerged the top nominee.

At the Harare conference, Nkomo garnered 79 votes, followed by Mark Mbaiwa who got two votes, Bernard Magugu with one vote, while Strike Mkandla and Sithembiso Mpofu got zero votes.

"This means people are now speaking through the vote. They are now choosing their leaders through the ballot. Yes, as for Nkomo, it means if he wins at the congress, he should consider talking to the losers  and deploy them to serve Zapu," Katsenga said.

"I know everything will end at congress where the final voting is going to take place. As Zapu national organising secretary, I respect the people's choice. What is needed is a Zapu that is very strong to challenge Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance in the 2023 elections. We want to win the election at all costs and it requires that Zapu deploys good leaders to the war front."

Zapu is planning to hold its elective congress on October 29 and 30 in Bulawayo.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days