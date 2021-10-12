Latest News Editor's Choice


Ngarivhume further remand

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2021
A HARARE magistrate yesterday dismissed Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume's application for removal from remand in a case where he is accused of public incitement to violence.

Last week, Ngarivhume filed an application before magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guvuriro challenging the State to either give him a trial date or remove him from remand.

But Muchuchuti-Guvuriro said she would give the State another chance to put its house in order, failing which she would then remove him from
remand.

The State, however, submitted that it would provide the trial date on the next remand date.

Ngarivhume's lawyer Moses Nkomo then filed a notice to apply for exception on the next remand date, saying the charges did not disclose any offence. He would file his application on October 18, and the State would respond four days later, to allow the court to make a ruling on the application on October 27.

This means that if the application for exception is granted, there will be no trial, but if the application is dismissed, the trial will begin on October 27.

Ngarivhume was arrested along with freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala for allegedly calling for demonstrations on July 31, 2020.

Yesterday, we carried a story in which we mentioned that Delish Nguwaya is a convicted criminal. The error is regretted.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

