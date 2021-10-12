News / Local
Chamisa encircled by hooligans
12 Oct 2021 at 21:26hrs | Views
The MDC Alliance says its president, Nelson Chamisa, "has been encircled by hooligans at a place he's temporarily taken refuge" in Masvingo province.
The party adds: "The provincial leadership is currently mobilising youths to rescue him."
In a statement earlier today, the party described Masvingo as a war zone, with military-controlled roadblocks mounted in Chivi, Mwenezi and Urazvi and party supporters subjected to illegal searches.
The MDC Alliance says Zanu PF is scared of the opposition's groundswell of support.
The party adds: "The provincial leadership is currently mobilising youths to rescue him."
In a statement earlier today, the party described Masvingo as a war zone, with military-controlled roadblocks mounted in Chivi, Mwenezi and Urazvi and party supporters subjected to illegal searches.
The MDC Alliance says Zanu PF is scared of the opposition's groundswell of support.
Source - online