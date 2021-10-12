Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa encircled by hooligans

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2021 at 21:26hrs | Views
The MDC Alliance says its president, Nelson Chamisa, "has been encircled by hooligans at a place he's temporarily taken refuge" in Masvingo province.

The party adds: "The provincial leadership is currently mobilising youths to rescue him."

In a statement earlier today, the party described Masvingo as a war zone, with military-controlled roadblocks mounted in Chivi, Mwenezi and Urazvi and party supporters subjected to illegal searches.

The MDC Alliance says Zanu PF is scared of the opposition's groundswell of support.





Source - online

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 902 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 830 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 258 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 995 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 875 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 880 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days