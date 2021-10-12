Chamisa encircled by hooligans

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The MDC Alliance says its president, Nelson Chamisa, "has been encircled by hooligans at a place he's temporarily taken refuge" in Masvingo province.The party adds: "The provincial leadership is currently mobilising youths to rescue him."In a statement earlier today, the party described Masvingo as a war zone, with military-controlled roadblocks mounted in Chivi, Mwenezi and Urazvi and party supporters subjected to illegal searches.The MDC Alliance says Zanu PF is scared of the opposition's groundswell of support.