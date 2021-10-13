Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Big teams in Chibuku Cup showdown

by Staff reporter
13 Oct 2021 at 06:07hrs | Views
THE last Chibuku Super Cup group matches should bring the best out of teams as they compete for places in the next stage of the competition, while others want to bow out of the competition in style.

Chibuku Super Cup games resume over the weekend following an international break.

Six teams from the four groups have booked their quarter-finals places, with only Pool A leaders Dynamos, who have an unassailable 20 points, guaranteed of top spot.

Chicken Inn and defending champions Highlanders are the two teams that have secured passage to the next round of the competition with a game to spare. The Gamecocks top the table with 11 points from five games, with Highlanders trailing by two points.

Chicken Inn and Highlanders will be battling for top spot to avoid the team that will top Group D.

Ngezi Platinum Stars presently sit at the top of Group D with 13 points, three ahead of FC Platinum, who have also secured a last eight ticket.

Just like in Group B, the platinum miners are aiming for top spot to face what might be a weaker opponent between Chicken Inn and Highlanders. The other Group D match will see Triangle United and Whawha facing off.

Chicken Inn face Bulawayo Chiefs, who are under new coach Nilton Terroso, while Highlanders have what appears to be a tough encounter against Bulawayo City, who registered their first win of the competition when they beat Chiefs 2-1 before the international break.

While some might view the clashes as dead rubbers, that's not the case as City have declared their intention to finish strongly and build their players' confidence heading into the start of the league season on October 30.

"We might be out of the competition, but work on building combinations, getting the players to believe in themselves and fine tuning for the league championship continues. I believe that's what other teams are also looking at. The players also want to challenge coaches as the countdown to the start of the league championship continues, so be rest assured that it's all to play for at all venues," said City coach, Philani Beefy Ncube.

City are on our points, while Chiefs have a point.

For Group A based in Harare, four teams, Harare City in second position with 13 points, Caps United, Yadah and ZPC Kariba, who are all tied on eight points, are in contention to join Dynamos as runners-up.

Dynamos will face the second team in Mutare-based Group C, which has Cranborne Bullets, Black Rhinos, Manica Diamonds and Tenax CS FC. The top Group C side will face the runner-up of Group A.

Newly promoted Premiership side Bullets are through to the quarter-finals with nine points and might end the group stage second on the table should Rhinos beat third-placed Manica Diamonds (five points) in the last match. Bullets wrap the group games against Tenax, who are on five points.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 910 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 837 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 263 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 995 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 880 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days