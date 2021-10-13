Big teams in Chibuku Cup showdown

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE last Chibuku Super Cup group matches should bring the best out of teams as they compete for places in the next stage of the competition, while others want to bow out of the competition in style.Chibuku Super Cup games resume over the weekend following an international break.Six teams from the four groups have booked their quarter-finals places, with only Pool A leaders Dynamos, who have an unassailable 20 points, guaranteed of top spot.Chicken Inn and defending champions Highlanders are the two teams that have secured passage to the next round of the competition with a game to spare. The Gamecocks top the table with 11 points from five games, with Highlanders trailing by two points.Chicken Inn and Highlanders will be battling for top spot to avoid the team that will top Group D.Ngezi Platinum Stars presently sit at the top of Group D with 13 points, three ahead of FC Platinum, who have also secured a last eight ticket.Just like in Group B, the platinum miners are aiming for top spot to face what might be a weaker opponent between Chicken Inn and Highlanders. The other Group D match will see Triangle United and Whawha facing off.Chicken Inn face Bulawayo Chiefs, who are under new coach Nilton Terroso, while Highlanders have what appears to be a tough encounter against Bulawayo City, who registered their first win of the competition when they beat Chiefs 2-1 before the international break.While some might view the clashes as dead rubbers, that's not the case as City have declared their intention to finish strongly and build their players' confidence heading into the start of the league season on October 30."We might be out of the competition, but work on building combinations, getting the players to believe in themselves and fine tuning for the league championship continues. I believe that's what other teams are also looking at. The players also want to challenge coaches as the countdown to the start of the league championship continues, so be rest assured that it's all to play for at all venues," said City coach, Philani Beefy Ncube.City are on our points, while Chiefs have a point.For Group A based in Harare, four teams, Harare City in second position with 13 points, Caps United, Yadah and ZPC Kariba, who are all tied on eight points, are in contention to join Dynamos as runners-up.Dynamos will face the second team in Mutare-based Group C, which has Cranborne Bullets, Black Rhinos, Manica Diamonds and Tenax CS FC. The top Group C side will face the runner-up of Group A.Newly promoted Premiership side Bullets are through to the quarter-finals with nine points and might end the group stage second on the table should Rhinos beat third-placed Manica Diamonds (five points) in the last match. Bullets wrap the group games against Tenax, who are on five points.