Redcliff killings death toll rises

by Staff reporter
13 Oct 2021 at 06:07hrs | Views
ONE more person has died from wounds sustained when a man went berserk in Redcliff on Saturday morning killing six people on the spot and leaving several others critically injured.

Six people died on the spot after Thubelihle Khoshow allegedly went on a rampage during an all-night church vigil and attacked people using spears, knives, axes among other weapons.

The death of Mercy Savanhu (33), who was battling for life at Kwekwe General Hospital, brings the total number of deaths to seven.

Her husband, Xolani Sikwili and their seven month-old baby also died in the attack.

Redcliff Mayor, Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva confirmed the latest developments.

"The family told me this morning when I went there during my routine visits. It is very saddening as the woman had already lost her husband and baby during the attack," said Cllr Masiyatsva.
He said transport had been secured to ferry the bodies to Bulawayo for postmortem.

"As council we coordinated those resources for transport to carry the bodies to Bulawayo for postmortem. So, they are expected to be back by Wednesday as soon as the process is completed. That is the only thing that is stopping the burial processes" he said.

He also said Redcliff council has given graves to families burying their loved ones in town.
Meanwhile, Khoshow has made shocking revelations as to what was happening to him when he committed the heinous crimes.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media platforms, Khoshow said he was getting instructions from a voice.
It is not known when or who recorded the video.

"There are some things that I remember and some that I do not remember. But I remember that there was a voice that was telling me when I went to my uncle's place, I was looking for my wife but could not find her," said Khoshow
He said when he stabbed his wife's younger sister's two children, the intention was to kill the boys only.
Michelle Moyo (8) and Lucky Moyo (4) died on the night.

"That was an error, I wanted boys only so that I get rid of the clan" he narrated.

"The voice instructed me to kill them as they were witches who were behind mishaps not only in my family but across the community. I struck one of them with an axe and she screamed and then I finished her off with a spear.

Then from there I felt I was done," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

