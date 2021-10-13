14 community radio stations licensed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has made tremendous progress in opening up the airwaves with 14 community radio stations having been licensed so far.In her post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said the antenna system and transmitters are already in place for the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) campus radio station installation project.Government has given licences to community radio stations, universities to run campus radio stations, as well as TV licences to new players.Seven community radio stations among them Radio Bukalanga (Pvt) Ltd (Bulilima), Matobo Community Radio Trust (Maphisa, Mangwe Brunapeg); Twasumbuka Community Radio Trust (Binga, Kamativi Siabuwa); Mbembesi Development Trust, trading as, Ingqanga FM; Ntepe Manama Community Radio Trust; Shashe Community Radio Broadcasting Association which covers Beitbridge and Shashe; and Lyeja-Nyayi Development Trust that covers Hwange and Victoria Falls have been licensed in Matabeleland region.Minister Mutsvangwa said the Gokwe Digital Terrestial Television project is ready for launch."Eight community radio stations were licensed, bringing the total number of community radio stations licensed across the country so far to 14."In related language-based community broadcasting matters, equipment donated by Unicef for the operationalisation of the Chimanimani Community Radio Station was handed over on 27 September, 2021, and civil works for the station are underway," she said."For the National University of Science and Technology campus radio station installation project, the antenna system and transmitters were put in place and studio renovations and civil works for the installation proper of the campus radio station are on-going."The Minister said work was also progressing well in modernising ZBC's Radio Zimbabwe Studios, with an air conditioning system and console desk for one of the station's studios now installed.She said ancillary equipment was also purchased using ZBC's own funds.Minister Mutsvangwa said under the National Awareness Audio-visual Productions project, two of the targeted five programmes were produced during the 8th 100-Day Cycle under the "Zimbabwe in Motion" television programme.She said eight episodes of the programme that were produced during the 7th 100-Day Cycle have been aired on ZTV.