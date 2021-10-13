Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

14 community radio stations licensed

by Staff reporter
13 Oct 2021 at 06:07hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has made tremendous progress in opening up the airwaves with 14 community radio stations having been licensed so far.

In her post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said the antenna system and transmitters are already in place for the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) campus radio station installation project.

Government has given licences to community radio stations, universities to run campus radio stations, as well as TV licences to new players.

Seven community radio stations among them Radio Bukalanga (Pvt) Ltd (Bulilima), Matobo Community Radio Trust (Maphisa, Mangwe Brunapeg); Twasumbuka Community Radio Trust (Binga, Kamativi Siabuwa); Mbembesi Development Trust, trading as, Ingqanga FM; Ntepe Manama Community Radio Trust; Shashe Community Radio Broadcasting Association which covers Beitbridge and Shashe; and Lyeja-Nyayi Development Trust that covers Hwange and Victoria Falls have been licensed in Matabeleland region.
Minister Mutsvangwa said the Gokwe Digital Terrestial Television project is ready for launch.

"Eight community radio stations were licensed, bringing the total   number of community radio stations licensed across the country so far   to 14.

"In related language-based community broadcasting matters, equipment donated by Unicef for the operationalisation of the Chimanimani Community Radio Station was handed over on 27 September, 2021, and civil works for the station are underway," she said.

"For the National University of Science and Technology campus radio station installation project, the antenna system and transmitters were put in place and studio renovations and civil works for the installation proper of the campus radio station are on-going."

The Minister said work was also progressing well in modernising ZBC's Radio Zimbabwe Studios, with an air conditioning system and console desk for one of the station's studios now installed.
She said ancillary equipment was also purchased using ZBC's own funds.

Minister Mutsvangwa said under the National Awareness Audio-visual Productions project, two of the targeted five programmes were produced during  the 8th 100-Day Cycle under the "Zimbabwe in Motion" television programme.

She said eight episodes of the   programme that were produced during the 7th 100-Day Cycle have been aired on ZTV.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 912 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 839 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 263 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 997 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 880 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days