Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cop nabbed for diverting smuggled goods

by Staff reporter
13 Oct 2021 at 06:07hrs | Views
JUDGMENT is expected to be delivered on Friday in a matter in which a senior police officer, Inspector Elias Mawomba (47), is accused of conniving with a subordinate to divert for personal benefit, two vehicles carrying smuggled goods.

Insp Mawomba was assigned to escort two vehicles that had been impounded carrying smuggled goods but he allegedly connived with a subordinate and the drivers to offload part of the smuggled goods in a bushy area near the Zinwa water treatment pump.

Insp Mawomba and his subordinate, Assistant Inspector Dickson Siakwimbi, were deployed to Beitbridge to conduct security and anti-smuggling duties at the country's border with South Africa under operation "No to Cross-border Crimes''.

They denied the charges of criminal abuse of office and theft when the trial opened before Beitbridge regional magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura.

Judgment is expected on October 15.

Prosecuting, Mr Cloudios Karinga, said on July 18, security forces attached to the same operation with Insp Mawomba intercepted two vehicles that were carrying an assortment of smuggled goods.

The goods included 250 boxes of MAQ washing powder and 57 boxes (of 12 by 400ml) Nivea body lotion creams at Panda Mine security checkpoint some 60km east of Beitbridge town.

The vehicles, a silver Toyota Hiace (AFH 6568) was being driven by Christopher Mashura while the other one, a green Toyota Hiace (ACU 4824) panel van was being driven by Last Muvimi.

Mr Karinga said the vehicles were taken to Beitbridge Police Station.

He said the following day, Insp Mawomba and Asst Insp Siakwimbi were assigned by their commanders to escort the two vehicles to offload the goods at Beitbridge Border Post for evaluation and further customs management.

The court heard that along the way, the two police officers connived with the drivers of the two vehicles to offload part of the smuggled goods in a bushy area near the Zinwa water treatment pump.

They ran out of luck when some members of the public who spotted them informed border security officials.
A security team that reacted swiftly found the accused persons and their accomplices still offloading boxes of washing powder and body lotion.

The team discovered that 175 boxes of washing powder and 53 boxes of body lotion had been offloaded from the two cars, which they in turn recovered.

Insp Mawomba was immediately arrested while Siakwimbi disappeared from the scene but was later arrested.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 914 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 839 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 264 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 997 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 880 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days