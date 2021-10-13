SA court orders for the mental exam of Zimbabwe woman who confessed to killing husband

News / Local

A South African court has ordered a health and mental examination of a 42-year-old Zimbabwean woman who confessed to killing her husband and throwing his limbs in three separate pit latrines in Gauteng province.Nancy Majonhi has thrice failed to appear at the Mogwase Magistrates Court, in North West where she is being tried for murder.North West spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mr Henry Mamothame said the matter had been postponed to October 19 pending the outcome of the medical evaluation."The postponement was effected due to Majonhi's ill-health which also prevented her from appearing again in court today," he said."Her bail application is due to be heard following two postponements owing to her ill-health.The court ordered that she be subjected to a health and mental examination before the bail hearing can commence."Mr Mamothame said charges were that Majonhi was staying with her husband, Prosper Chipungare (44) at a rented room in Ledig near Sun City when they had a fight on July 28, 2015.He said during the fight, the woman allegedly assaulted her husband with a hammer until he fainted.After which, she hacked him with a spade and threw the body parts into three different pit latrines before cleaning the crime scene out."Subsequent to the alleged killing, she went to Sun City police station where she reported her husband as missing.Majonhi allegedly departed for Zimbabwe where she later confessed to her family and in-laws that she killed her husband," said Mr Mamothame.The official said the families arranged to travel to South Africa, Sun City where the accused handed herself over to the police.He said she later pointed the police to the different pit latrines where she threw the body parts, six years ago.An investigation by the police is underway and they managed to retrieve a skull and bones which will be subjected to DNA tests."She will remain in police custody while undergoing the health and mental examination before her next court appearance," said Mr Mamothame.