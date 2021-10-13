Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

SA court orders for the mental exam of Zimbabwe woman who confessed to killing husband

by Staff reporter
13 Oct 2021 at 06:08hrs | Views
A South African court has ordered a health and mental examination of a 42-year-old Zimbabwean woman who confessed to killing her husband and throwing his limbs in three separate pit latrines in Gauteng province.

Nancy Majonhi has thrice failed to appear at the Mogwase Magistrates Court, in North West where she is being tried for murder.

North West spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mr Henry Mamothame said the matter had been postponed to October 19 pending the outcome of the medical evaluation.

"The postponement was effected due to Majonhi's ill-health which also prevented her from appearing again in court today," he said.

"Her bail application is due to be heard following two postponements owing to her ill-health.

The court ordered that she be subjected to a health and mental examination before the bail hearing can commence."

Mr Mamothame said charges were that Majonhi was staying with her husband, Prosper Chipungare (44) at a rented room in Ledig near Sun City when they had a fight on July 28, 2015.

He said during the fight, the woman allegedly assaulted her husband with a hammer until he fainted.

After which, she hacked him with a spade and threw the body parts into three different pit latrines before cleaning the crime scene out.

"Subsequent to the alleged killing, she went to Sun City police station where she reported her husband as missing.

Majonhi allegedly departed for Zimbabwe where she later confessed to her family and in-laws that she killed her husband," said Mr Mamothame.

The official said the families arranged to travel to South Africa, Sun City where the accused handed herself over to the police.

He said she later pointed the police to the different pit latrines where she threw the body parts, six years ago.

An investigation by the police is underway and they managed to retrieve a skull and bones which will be subjected to DNA tests.

"She will remain in police custody while undergoing the health and mental examination before her next court appearance," said Mr Mamothame.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 917 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 841 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 265 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 997 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 880 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 524 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 880 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days