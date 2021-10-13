Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Perks to stem doctors, nurses brain drain

by Staff reporter
13 Oct 2021 at 06:08hrs | Views
A range of non-monetary incentives such as accommodation, transport and vehicle loans for health workers added to their package is seen as a way of retaining health staff and moderating the brain drain that has seen critical numbers of doctors and nurses leave Zimbabwe.

The emigration by health care staff has left public health facilities struggling to provide adequate health care for all Zimbabweans.

Speaking yesterday after the Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the Inter-Ministerial Committee had identified the causes of the brain drain in the health sector and come up with holistic ways of stemming it.

 "To stem the brain drain a committee was therefore set up to look holistically into the following issues: mechanisms to accelerate provision of non-monetary incentives, such as staff accommodation, transport, vehicle loans, canteens and cafeterias, and wifi-facilities connectivity; measures to improve the remuneration of tutors in nurses training colleges and administration of nurses training colleges; judicious adjustment of monetary benefits; and addressing the disparity between the urban and rural health personnel incentives in order to attract personnel to rural areas," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government was also pursuing bilateral agreements with destination countries for local health professionals within the World Health Organisation framework.

Besides catering for the welfare of health care workers in Government institutions, Government is now transferring health workers from municipal employment in the Harare and Chitungwiza council clinics to the Public Service Commission to centralise payment of essential services and ensure timely payment of salaries.

The move to address the challenges being faced by health workers has been amplified by Covid-19 which exposed the need to strengthen public health systems.

Although Zimbabwe has been recording a decline in Covid-19 cases as the third wave recedes, the country remains on high alert for an imminent fourth wave of infections. This will need a vibrant health care staff complement.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the number of new infections had decreased during the past week with the daily average of new cases almost halving over the week.

"This is attributed to the comprehensive response by the Government. There has been a general decline of Covid-19 cases reported in schools.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care remains on high alert to contain any surges in Covid-19 cases in learning institutions," she said.

The Government was also implementing measures to increase the pace of national vaccination.

As of October 11, a total of 3 176 744 people had received their first dose of the vaccine while 2 417 442 had received their second jab.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care has dispatched a team to Chitungwiza to raise awareness and ramp up vaccination efforts to raise vaccine uptake by residents in Chitungwiza.

"Cabinet wishes to further inform citizens that the country is expecting a delivery of 5 000 000 syringes in November 2021. This will complement the 13 243 200 Covid-19 vaccines which have so far been procured," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 919 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 843 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 268 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 999 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 880 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days