Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Widow loses church fight to son

by Staff reporter
13 Oct 2021 at 06:08hrs | Views
THE High Court has struck off the roll application by the widow of Christ Ministries Church founder Cuthbert Makoni seeking control of one of the first indigenous churches post-independence.

 Reverend Leddie Makoni is entangled in an acrimonious wrangle with her son, Colin Zonda Makoni ,over control of the church she co-founded with he late husband.

 She sued her son and the Registrar General of Marriages seeking an order declaring her appointment as the president of the CMC lawful and constitutional.  But Justice Jacob Manzunzu struck the matter off the roll of urgent matters, finding that Leddie had no authority to bring such an application on behalf of the church, without consulting the executive committee and her position as the head of the church was under challenge in court.

"The second applicant (Leddie) failed to prove that she has been authorised by the first applicant (CMC) to institute these proceedings. Her position as president of the first applicant is under challenge and she cannot act as such until a determination is made by the court," he said.

It was the court's finding that the church's constitution was clear, that apart from giving the president the right to make unilateral decisions in some instances, it did not expressly empower the president to unilaterally institute proceedings on behalf of the church without consulting the executive.

In her application, Leddie wanted the court to grant her declaratory order and interdict that endorsed her as the church's president. It was her contention that she had been appointed in terms of the church's amended 1992 constitution through her husband's last will and testament hence claimed to be the authentic leader.  Arguing the matter for Collin, Professor Lovemore Madhuku said Leddie had no authority over the control of the church given the fact that the dispute should be resolved in line with the church's 1984 constitution.

 He raised preliminary points which the court upheld to defeat the relief sought, without hearing the arguments on the merit.

 Bishop Makoni died in December 2017 and his surviving spouse Leddie took over control of the church which also runs lucrative businesses including private schools, social welfare and medical services.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 922 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 843 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 268 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 999 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 880 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days