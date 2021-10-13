Plan to stabilise bread flour prices

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) is in talks with Government to stabilise the prices and supplies of bread flour until the end of the year.Speaking in Bindura, GMAZ national chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said his organisation met some Government representatives last Thursday where instructed to come up with a plan to stabilise the supplies of bread and its price from now to December."This is common in many jurisdictions and countries where bread is subsidised."What differs is the level of intervention by the Government. Bread is a human right and our second staple food in the country," said Mr Musarara."We submitted a comprehensive plan on improving supplies and stabilising prices during this festive season."Until we conclude and agree, I cannot reveal much but suffice to say that there is now a Government and private sector engagement to curb possible price increases of bread."Mr Musarara added that the challenges affecting the bread price relate to the world wheat supply levels, which are their lowest in the past 10 years."World wheat export supply is the amount of wheat that each country is ready to export. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most countries reduce their amount of export and limit working hours including farm workers," he said."Covid-19-induced lockdowns also affected wheat production and fearing these possibilities some countries have increased their national cover from three to six years to ensure food security."The country is making great strides towards of becoming food sufficient and this year, about 66 435,66 hectares were put under winter wheat production and more than 300 000 tonnes are expected.Zimbabwe requires 360 000 tonnes of wheat annually to ensure consistent supplies of bread, flour and other wheat products. Carryover stocks will be adequate to keep the country going without imports until next year's crop is harvested.Last year, 250 000 tonnes of wheat were produced, enough to cover nine months of domestic demand.This season, wheat was produced under a Government guaranteed CBZ Agro-Yield programme, private contractors and the Presidential Winter Wheat Scheme.Recently, Cabinet approved an upward review of the wheat producer price to $55 517,69 for ordinary grade wheat at a 15 percent return on investment and $66 612,12 per tonne for the premium grade wheat for this year's marketing season.All these are efforts by the Second Republic to boost food security through implementation of the Agriculture Recovery Plan.