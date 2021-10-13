Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Top cops transferred for bashing Zanu-PF supporters'

by Staff reporter
13 Oct 2021 at 06:11hrs | Views
MASHONALAND Central police commanders have been transferred with immediate effect in what sources claim was retribution for actions over their alleged failure to control juniors who assaulted Zanu-PF supporters in Bindura a fortnight ago.

Police from Bindura pounced on a Zanu-PF restructuring meeting and assaulted ruling party members, allegedly in retaliation for an assault on one of their colleagues by a party activist.

The police, who were clad in riot gear, fired teargas canisters before assaulting ruling party officials who included Shamva district chairperson Phamhidzayi Chirimuuta.

Chirimuuta confirmed the attack to NewsDay.

But two weeks on, according to a leaked police document dated October 11, officer commanding Mashonaland Central province Commissioner Priscilla Makotose and one Superintendent J Pauta of police intelligence were transferred from the province.

Makotose has been transferred to Manicaland where she is swapping with Commissioner W Makechemu while Pauta has been posted to Midlands where he is swapping with Superintendent T Chikarahate.

"Officers should commence preparations for departure and are expected to report to their new stations not later than October 19, 2021, thereafter CMM commanders should submit causality returns," the document read.

"The following transfers have been approved and should be implemented accordingly:

"Comm P Makotose from Mash Central PHD to Manicaland PHQ as OC province, Comm W Makamache from Manicaland PHQ to Mash Central PHQ as OC province, Supt J Pauta from Mash Central PHQ to Midlands PHQ as PPIO and Supt T Chikarahate from Midlands PHQ to Mash Central PHQ as PPIO."

Police sources in Mashonaland Central disclosed that the top police officers were transferred for failing to stop their juniors from bashing the Zanu-PF supporters.

The sources also alleged polarisation within the police force in the province where Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe, who hails from the province, is battling to retain the chairmanship post in the forthcoming Zanu-PF provincial elections.

He is being challenged by Tafadzwa Musarara, who is the district co-ordinating chairperson for Mazowe.

The sources alleged that some police officers were demanding that Musarara should book for his meetings while Kazembe was given a blank cheque allegedly through officer commanding Bindura district Superintendent Gladman Chiparaushe, his ex-classmate at school.

Efforts to contact Kazembe and Musarara were fruitless as their mobile phones went unanswered.

But national police spokesperson Assitant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "These are normal police transfers which are conducted at the behest of the Commissioner-General of the police (Godwin Matanga) when the need arises."

He added: "There is no element of malice or punishment in the transfers which came out on October 11."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

