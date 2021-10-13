Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt signs for pilot energy audit

by Staff reporter
13 Oct 2021 at 06:11hrs | Views
THE Energy and Power Development ministry has entered into a bilateral arrangement with Sustainable Climate Action Trust (SCAT) whose aim is to implement a pilot energy audit project.

If successfully implemented, the energy audit will assist in reducing the country's energy bill, as well as energy demand by end users on the grid.

It will also ensure lowering of emissions from electricity generation, as well as raise awareness on statutory instruments (SI) put in place by government to ban the use of inefficient lighting bulbs.

These statutory instruments include SI 147 of 2010 on importation of solar panels, and SI 21 of 2017 on banning of inefficient lighting.

SCAT country director Tinashe Emmanuel Mangosho on Monday told NewsDay: "The project will result in production of a detailed report showing cost savings projections after retrofitting the lights with new energy saving lights and doing mainstream awareness on climate change and energy efficiency."

Mangosho said the energy audit would benefit end users through increased energy efficiency and result in lower energy bills as the energy consumed would be lower than the usual energy consumption bills.

"Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority will also have a lower energy demand since there will be high energy efficiency and this will mainstream Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 7) on energy.

This is in line with Zimbabwe's low emission development strategy which goes up to 2050," Mangosho said.

He said energy efficiency would also reduce carbon emissions from electricity production.

"The project will be part of public private partnerships which will also assist Zimbabwe's nationally-determined contribution to the United Nations framework convention on climate change as energy efficiency will reduce carbon emissions from electricity production and result in climate mitigation as the government recently submitted its updated nationally-determined contributions targets to the United Nations framework convention on climate change."

During the just ended 2021 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show exhibitions, SCAT showcased its pilot energy audit project.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 875 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 797 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 290 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 254 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 984 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 871 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days