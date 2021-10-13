Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF violence forces politburo to descend on Manicaland

by Staff reporter
13 Oct 2021 at 06:12hrs | Views
Zanu-PF politburo members yesterday descended on Manicaland province to douse factional fights which have seen party members demonstrate against provincial chairperson Mike Madiro since Sunday.

The fact-finding team — which also included secretary for security Lovemore Matuke and youth leader Tendai Chirau — held a closed-door meeting with the warring factions at Marymount Teachers' College in Mutare. Zanu-PF Manicaland spokesperson Oliver Mandipaka refused to comment on the outcome of the meeting, accusing NewsDay of poking its nose into the ruling party's internal affairs.

"This has nothing to do with you, I think you are going too far with our internal processes," Mandipaka said.

The meeting was also attended by Mutare district coordinating committee secretary for youth affairs Danmore Mambondiyani.

Sources claimed that Matuke threatened to crack the whip on unruly party members sowing seeds of division and fuelling violence.

"Our boss Matuke said whoever does not want to co-operate with the party will be flushed out of the system as the party wanted to achieve the five million votes," an insider said.

According to sources, Mutare DCC chairperson Binali Yard accused Madiro of undermining him, with the provincial chairperson promising to normalise relations in the provincial structures.

Zanu-PF meetings in the province have been marred by violence with party members demonstrating against Madiro, accusing him of imposing candidates in the just-ended district elections.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 947 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 861 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 274 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 887 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 880 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days