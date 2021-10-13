Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-MDC legislator survives car crash

by Staff reporter
13 Oct 2021 at 06:14hrs | Views
FORMER MDC-T organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe cheated death on Sunday evening when he was involved in a car accident that saw his vehicle fell off a cliff along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway.

Bhebhe is currently admitted at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

The former Nkayi South legislator told Southern Eye that he was in the company of two relatives when the accident happened.  They are admitted at United Bulawayo Hospitals. Bhebhe said they were lucky to survive because the vehicle rolled a couple of times when it fell off the cliff.

"A vehicle had encroached into my lane so I was trying to avoid a head-on collision. We could have died in the head-on collision had it not been because for a miracle. It is a miracle how we survived the car accident," Bhebhe said.

He said they were on their way to Bulawayo when the accident happened.

Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway is in bad condition despite being the main road linking the southern parts of the country with South Africa and Zambia.

Transport and Infrastructural Development secretary Theodius Chinyanga recently said the government was undertaking feasibility studies for the rehabilitation of the road in line with the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency Act.

"We thank God we survived the car crash even though the driver who caused the accident did not stop at the scene as far as we were told," Bhebhe added.

Bhebhe was expelled from the MDC-T before the party's December elective congress.  He was expelled at a time when he announced plans to contest the party presidency, which was then being led by former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe.

His expulsion followed claims that he was working with the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa, even though he denied the claims.

At that time, Bhebhe argued that his dismissal was a vote-rigging strategy after he protested the removal of several MDC-T members, who were in the 2014 party structures, that were supposed to participate at the extraordinary congress according to the Supreme Court judgment.

MDC Alliance Matabeleland North chairperson Prince Dubeko Sibanda told Southern Eye that Bhebhe was now backing the Chamisa camp.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days