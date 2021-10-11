Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa's ill-fated visit to Masvingo province this week has heightened fears the watershed 2023 harmonised elections could be bloody as Zanu-PF goes for the broke to maintain its grip on power.

This week, Chamisa's speeding convoy was reportedly trailed by a Nissan Caravan registration number AFG9047 and three unidentified Nissan NP200 trucks from Triangle to Chiredzi.

The drama continued at a lodge as alleged Zanu-PF supporters, purportedly sent by Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira threatened to harm Chamisa, who was holed up inside Marmak Lodge under siege from the ‘anti-sanctions' protesters.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, MDC Alliance Masvingo youth secretary for defence Admire Mufamba is seen mounting a bulwark against the suspected Zanu-PF marauders who wanted to face Chamisa at the lodge.

All this unfolded as Zimbabwe Republic Police officers watched, but curiously went on to arrest Mufamba.

Earlier Monday, the opposition leader's motorcade was attacked in the Charumbira area in the volatile Masvingo province, which ironically is Chamisa's rural home.

MDC Alliance national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday, the opposition movement deplores violence by Zanu-PF.

Mahere said: "We condemn the harassment, intimidation, and abuse of President Nelson Chamisa and our provincial members in Masvingo. The attacks have been coordinated and saw the delegation being followed, blockaded, and abused as they travelled throughout the province to meet community leaders.

"Patrick Chinamasa (Zanu-PF acting political commissar) has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which confirms what we have repeatedly said: ‘Zanu-PF is a violent, illegitimate, corrupt party that has run out of ideas to take the nation forward'."

Mahere said Zanu-PF was terrified of the opposition party's "unstoppable groundswell of citizen support and the broad alliance forming in every village and every town to win Zimbabwe for change."

Chamisa is currently embarking on a whirlwind tour of communities where he is engaging in citizens' conversation interfaces in line with MDC Alliance's Agenda 2021.

Added Mahere: "Following President Chamisa's arrival in the province, the area has turned into a warzone. Hundreds of Zanu-PF thugs stoned cars; barricaded roads with burning logs and assaulted five members of our team who were badly injured, hospitalised, and later discharged.

"When approached by our members, drunken youths said that they had been sent by Ezra Chadzamira, Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister. They held printed placards with Zanu-PF slogans, hate speech against Chamisa as well as ‘anti-sanctions' messages."

The MDC Alliance spokesperson further alleged vehicles were seen ferrying the rented crowds which went on well-coordinated attacks.

"The police watched and took no action even though they had earlier disrupted and shut down a private meeting of less than 20 people at the home of one of our provincial members.

"We condemn this selective application of the law. This morning (yesterday), Masvingo turned into a Warzone with excessive, military-controlled roadblocks, including in Chivi, Mwenezi and Urazvi manned by riot police and soldiers sprouting up on village access roads."

Opposition members were subjected to illegal searches as riot police officers indicated that they were searching for "weapons".

Two trucks with anti-riot police officers descended on Urazvi as Chamisa arrived in the area, Mahere said.

She said members of her party have been threatened with violence and death, and further warned against attending meetings convened by the MDC Alliance.

"State agents are conducting unlawful surveillance and tracking of our members. This political violence is unconstitutional as it violates our political rights enshrined in Section 67 and cause for extreme concern.

"It is a clear act of desperation by a bankrupt, illegitimate regime that has failed to govern and now resorts to force and coercion against citizens," said Mahere.

The latest events unfolding around Chamisa in Masvingo province sent Twitter into overdrive, with social media user castigating actions by the suspected Zanu-PF "hoodlums".

Vocal Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa posted: "Uku ndiko kupererwa chaiko (This is wits end). It's rather sad. Honestly, how can you block a person like this? You are actually giving him prominence for that matter. Why abuse women like this?

"It's looking like we are in for a bloody election then. This is very pathetic."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 955 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 868 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 277 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 890 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days