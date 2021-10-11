Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

All set for Zanu-PF conference

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
All is now set for the Zanu-PF Annual People's Conference which will be held both physically and virtually, the ruling party's spokesperson Dr Mike Bimha has said.

With Mashonaland Central being the host province, the Zanu-PF top brass will attend the conference physically from Bindura while other delegates will follow proceedings virtually from their respective provinces.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central will also follow proceedings virtually from another site.

Addressing a special press briefing at Zanu-PF Headquarters yesterday, Dr Bimha said preparations were now at a very advanced stage.

He added that there is a lot of interest and excitement from delegates in the provinces.

"The preparations have gone well. I can safely say that preparations are now 90 percent complete.

"Our theme this year is, "Growing and modernising the economy towards the Vision 2030".

"The Politburo and some Central Committee members will be gathered in Bindura where events will be held centrally and there will be participation of other delegations at their various centres in the provinces," he said.

Last Saturday, top party officials were in Bindura where the shade was being set up and the ICT equipment tested for the virtual audiences, and the test run seemed to be flawless.

Dr Bimha said the party will continue to fine-tune the preparations.

"We have various sub-committee members working on various aspects in terms of preparations from transport, welfare, legal and documentation, information and publicity, and health, among others.

"We believe that this will, again, be a very successful conference," he said.

Dr Bimha also took time to thank exhibitors who participated in this year's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

"Despite the pandemic, there was a big turnout from the public and private sector, bearing in mind that the private sector was affected adversely by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of the lockdowns and the other disturbances associated with the pandemic.

"Despite this, industries came in full force and participated fully. The quality of our stands was very high and really matched the standards by our international guests.

"On the second day of the ZITF, we had the International Business Conference, which was graced by the Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga. There was full participation by the entire Cabinet that was present either to make deliberations and also to hear the presentations from the private sector," he said.

Dr Bimha said discussions during the conference were frank and open.

"I would like to believe that going forward, we should see more and more of the interface of the private sector and Government.

"While talking of our growing economy, it is really the private sector that drives our economy and Government stance to create a conducive environment," he said.

Dr Bimha said the Government was playing its part of ensuring the operating environment was conducive for businesses to thrive.



Source - The Herald

