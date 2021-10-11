CAPS United players boycott training

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CAPS United's preparations for the Chibuku Super Cup match against rivals Dynamos, were thrown off rails yesterday, after their players boycotted training.The Green Machine players are pushing for an upward review of their salaries, as well as the payment of their September dues.The strike is likely to disrupt coach Darlington Dodo's quest to turn around the Green Machine's fortunes, following a poor run, in this year's Chibuku Super Cup.Players, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they had been promised to get their payments on Friday but nothing materialised."We approached the office on Monday, requesting the payment of our September salaries, which are overdue,'' said one of the players."We are also having transport problems to get into town, where we board the team bus, because the salaries have been hit by inflation, and have lost value."So, they promised to look into the matter but, for now, we will see if we will return to training tomorrow.''Makepekepe have won just one game, in eight starts, in this tournament.They are staring an early exit, from the tournament, following a draw against Herentals at Baobab, in their last match.They are 12 points behind leaders Dynamos, ahead of the Harare Derby.FixturesSaturday: ZPC Kariba v Yadah (NSS, 11 am)Black Rhinos v Manica Diamonds (Baobab, 11 am), Ngezi Platinum Stars v FC Platinum (Mandava, 11 am), Tenax CS v Cranborne Bullets (Sakubva, 11 am), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields, 1 pm)Sunday: Herentals v Harare City (NSS, 11 am)Triangle United v Whawha (Mandava, 11 am)Bulawayo City v Highlanders (Barbourfields, 1 pm), Dynamos v CAPS United (Baobab, 3 pm)