Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Cricket have appointed their iconic former captain, Dave Houghton, as the coaching manager.

Houghton will be in charge of developing and implementing coaching programmes across all formats and levels of the game in Zimbabwe, and also run special cricket camps.

His ultimate aim, according to a ZC release, will be to "help coaches to get the best out of players."

Houghton will also be head coach at the provincial side Mountaineers for the 2021-22 season.

"We can count ourselves fortunate to have a legend of the game such as Dave joining us in a capacity that will add greater value to our coaching set-up and the game itself," ZC managing director, Givemore Makoni, said.

"He has a wealth of knowledge and skill in both coaching and administration and his passion, determination and hard work ethic, will massively boost our efforts as we aim to continue improving and gaining success on the field of play."

This isn't the first time Houghton has assumed the role of ZC's coaching manager, having been brought on in a similar role back in 2009.

He was also head coach of the men's national side in the late ‘90s, and was at the helm during their memorable run to the Super Six stage of the 1999 World Cup in England, following sensational group-stage wins over India and South Africa.

The bulk of Houghton's coaching experience has come in county cricket.

He stepped down as Derbyshire's director of cricket last month, having spent three years, in the role.

He had served as the team's director of cricket in an earlier term from 2004 to 2007, and was their batting coach from 2011 to 2013.

He has also had spells on the coaching staff at Worcestershire, Somerset and Middlesex.

The 64-year-old Houghton is one of Zimbabwe's greatest batters.

He captained Zimbabwe in their inaugural Test against India in 1992, and scored a century on debut.

It was the first of four that he made in 22 Test matches, scoring 1464 runs in total at an average of 43.05.

His 266 against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo in 1994 remains Zimbabwe's highest individual Test score.

Houghton also scored 1530 ODI runs at 26.37, and reserved his best performance for the biggest stage, scoring an outstanding 137-ball 142 in a World Cup match against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 1987.

The innings rescued Zimbabwe from 104 for 7 and, in the company of Iain Butchart, brought them to the brink of what would have been a sensational upset.


Source - Cricinfo

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 951 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 865 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 274 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days