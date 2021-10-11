Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has directed banks to configure their automated transaction systems in order to implement robust mechanisms that detect the abuse of debit cards in facilitating illegal foreign currency transactions.

Through its Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the apex bank said it has noted increasing abuse of debit cards linked to Zimbabwe dollar-denominated bank accounts.

In a statement, the FIU said card-holders were approaching customers who intend to buy goods or services in foreign currency and offer the use of their cards in return for foreign currency at an agreed exchange rate.

It said in the course of discharging Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) obligations, banks are expected to identify and report these transactions as suspicious and, in case of repeated abuse, close the accounts and report to the FIU.

"Banks should implement a robust automated transaction monitoring mechanism to identify debit cards and the linked bank accounts that are being used frequently in a pattern that raises suspicion that the customer is abusing the card to pay for goods and services on behalf of third parties," said the FIU.

Having identified such transactions and accounts, a bank should carry out further analysis to establish the source of funding into the accounts as well as the purpose and legitimacy of the payments.

If the bank determines that the account is being abused for third party payments, the financial institution must make a Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) to the FIU.

"In addition to filling STRs, banks should consider taking immediate steps to withdraw banking services in respect of the offending customer.

"In appropriate cases, the bank may, in its discretion, issue a final warning to a customer, before making a final decision to close the account."

Among other indicators, the FIU said banks should pay attention to, and investigate red flags especially where more than one indicator is presented with respect to a single bank account.

Such red flags are reflected in situations where a bank account receives regular inflows from sources or for a purpose that cannot be readily verified, followed by frequent debit card payments to retailers and service providers.

In some instances, a debit card is used several times in a day in the same shop in a manner inconsistent with normal shopping patterns, and a debit card that is used to buy goods and services either in the same shop or in different outlets in a regular pattern that is not consistent with normal shopping patterns.

"Banks are required to configure their automated transaction monitoring systems specifically to detect the abuse highlighted above; to report to the FIU by no later than 18 October 2021 on the specific measures implemented; thereafter report any suspicious transactions as required to the FIU, as well as details of any accounts that would have been closed as a result of such closure."

Meanwhile, Government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development last week announced that it was implementing a raft of additional measures to curb the illegal trading of forex and the benchmarking of prices using the parallel market rates.

The move came amid concerns that foreign currency abusers and money laundering kingpins have continued to defy the law, despite their arrest, a situation that has resuscitated financial market distortions.

In recent weeks, on account of illegal forex trading and money laundering, some errant individuals have continued to benchmark prices with black market rates, which seen prices in the formal market ridiculously shooting up.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 964 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 873 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 277 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 896 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days