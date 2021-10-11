Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Commercial cargo piling up at border

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Commercial cargo continues to pile up on both sides of the Beitbridge border post where truck drivers are passively protesting over the poor service delivery at the border and the introduction of relatively high border access fees at the new freight terminal.

Zimborders and the Government are implementing a 17 and half years Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) US$300 million Beitbridge modernisation project. The project is being rolled out in three phases, and the first phase is the construction of the new freight terminal that opened to commercial traffic a fortnight ago with tolling starting on Monday.

To recoup part of the costs used on the project, the Zimborders Consortium, is charging US$115 for heavy vehicles (rigid trucks), US$200 for commercial trucks, and US$344 for abnormal load vehicles.

In addition, the trucks are expected to pay US$23 to the Zimbabwe National Road Administration ZINARA) for using the New Limpopo Bridge.

Previously, all vehicles were paying only bridge toll fees from US$9 to US$100 at Zinara.

The latest move saw truckers blocking the New Limpopo Bridge on Monday afternoon complaining that despite paying more access fees they were also spending longer than necessary to be cleared.

 Some said they are spending between four and seven days to access both sides of the border and that the more time they spend in queues the more money they spend on daily upkeep expenses.

"We are frustrated by the poor level of service delivery, the many checkpoints, and the more money we are meant to pay to access the border.

The situation could be better if the traffic flow situation had improved. So most drivers are not willing to get to the border that's why you see the queues are getting longer here," said a driver who preferred anonymity.

By the end of the day, the double queues on Zimbabwe were stretching for almost 3km along the Beitbridge Bulawayo road.

The chairperson of the Transport Operators Association of Zimbabwe (TOAZ), Mr Albert Bere said he was yet to get full details on the situation at Beitbridge.

Zimborders consortium chief executive officer, Mr François Diedrechsen said they were on the ground with other border stakeholders addressing all the teething challenges to the new system.

"Currently, I am on site dealing with some of the issues, there were some issues on Monday," he said.

"I can confirm that Zimra and Zimborders are dealing with these issues nonstop and the flow of traffic is improving, although not perfect yet, but improving by the hour.

The sticking problems were from a few different sources, some valid and some not, but the view we have collectively taken is that whilst change can be challenging and a process, working together these changes will yield the required results for all stakeholders shortly"

He said some of the delays at the border were linked to the Covid19 restrictions which made it impossible for freight forwarders to operate round the clock.

The official said such a setup had created a backlog in terms of customs clearance.

"We are now working tirelessly to address issues in that area. We are hopeful the flow will improve as soon as possible," said Mr Diedrechsen.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 968 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 878 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 280 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 897 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days