Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PROPERTY owners and managers demanding rentals in foreign currency, without giving tenants an option to pay the equivalent in local currency using the auction rate, risk being arrested as the fight against economic sabotage intensifies, Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi has warned.

Concurring that the practice had grown partially because of lack of enforcement, he said enforcement would now be done with his office having already assigned necessary staff to work in teams with other agencies to clamp down on these practices.

Some landlords, while setting rents in foreign currency, are giving tenants an option of paying in local currency but at exchange rates close to the black-market rates.

Others simply force the tenants to buy foreign currency on the black market.

In both cases, tenants are in practice being forced to pay in foreign currency, in violation of the laws of the country that recognise the Zimbabwe dollar as legal tender.

Big names in the real estate business, in some cases, are the chief culprits in the enterprise, seen as doubly criminal since they usually pay tax in local currency despite having collected rent in US dollars.

The taxman is being deprived of the US dollar tax while neither declare their incomes nor pay taxes.

In an interview, Mr Hodzi said such conduct borders on economic sabotage and the culprits will soon be arrested.

"That is economic sabotage. It is a violation of the law. Local currency is the legal tender and people must accept it in transactions.

"It is illegal to charge rent strictly in foreign currency and the law will take its course. No Government will allow such lawlessness.

"The perpetrators must be warned that action will be taken against them. It's now a rampant problem which is abusive in nature.

"Most of the tenants were not reporting their landlords because they don't want to cause friction. They are forced to pay under duress but we will come with a legal regime that will bring the lawlessness to an end," said Mr Hodzi.

"Landlords are trying to force dollarisation through the backdoor. It is causing untold suffering to the tenants because most people are being paid in local currency.

"They were taking advantage of the fact that there was no enforcement in the past. Now the prosecution, the police and the courts will enforce the law and deal with the culprits. We will apply the law and effectively prosecute the culprits," he said.

The PG said stakeholders in the fight against illegal foreign currency dealings will meet and come up with an effective strategy of arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators.

Recently, a crack team of 15 experienced prosecutors was set up to work with seasoned investigators to come up with watertight dockets and so effectively prosecute economic saboteurs abusing mobile money platforms to weaken the local currency.

Besides assigning some of his top staff, Mr Hodzi has also roped in experts from a swathe of sectors of the economy to assist in technical areas where criminals use more sophisticated strategies.

The saboteurs started by transferring huge amounts of money from corporate bank accounts into mobile money agent lines and bulk payment lines to buy up the foreign currency offered on the streets, and many are still being prosecuted.

"But even with these payment systems being abolished or curtailed for more than a year the central dealers have managed to find other legitimate systems for their illegal activity.

The cartels have become authorities in setting the black market rates, usually without any basis on what that particular market can generate, so pushing up prices of goods and services.

So far a number of top managers at several companies were arrested for allegedly moving billions of dollars in illegal foreign currency deals last year. The deals involved transferring huge amounts of money from corporate bank accounts into mobile money agent and bulk payment lines.

Each of the eight companies moved amounts ranging from $59 million to over $300 million through their Steward Bank accounts into dozens of EcoCash agent lines that were later used as conduits to mop up foreign currency by black market dealers.

The companies and their directors were hauled to court, charged with contravening the Exchange Control Act.

The central bank's Financial Intelligence Unit started by publishing 30 names of suspected illegal foreign currency dealers who reportedly transacted suspiciously, moving substantial amounts of money on mobile money platforms.

Two weeks later, another list of 47 suspected foreign currency dealers was also published in the Press, after investigations showed the funds they transferred were suspicious.

They were all banned from operating bank and mobile money accounts.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 971 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 881 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 283 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 899 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days