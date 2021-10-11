Latest News Editor's Choice


7 murder victims named

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Police have released the names of seven Redcliff murder victims where Thubelihle Khoshow went berserk and struck people with an axe, spear and knife.

Six people died on the spot while four others were left nursing life threatening injuries, after Khoshow went on a rampage during an all-night church vigil and attacked people with an assortment of weapons.

The seventh victim later succumbed to injuries sustained.

The seven are Mitchelle Moyo (eight), Lucky Moyo (four), Laretto Sikwili (four), Xolani Sikwili (33), Lina Moyo (56), Meggie Nkiwane (85) and Mercy Savanhu (33).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were still conducting investigations on this unfortunate murder, attempted murder and rape incident.

Meanwhile, police have released the names of the four people who were killed in a fatal road accident occurred on Sunday at around 2;45pm at the 22,5km peg along Gweru- Zvishavane road.

One person was injured.

The victims are Simbanai Mugonda (49), Netsai Mugonda (42), Princess Mugonda (three), all of Seke, Chitungwiza and Thalitha Muzezewa (53) of Mazowe Veterinary Services Camp in Mazowe.

A motorist who was driving a Toyota Granvia vehicle with four people on board, lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road and overturned once before landing on its wheels.

Police said the bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial mortuary for post mortem while the injured was referred to Shurugwi Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

