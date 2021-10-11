Latest News Editor's Choice


Businessman killed during robbery

by Staff reporter
A KWEKWE businessman died from wounds sustained after he was attacked by unknown assailants during a robbery.

Dan Chikowo (70) of Mbizo 16, was allegedly attacked by armed robbers as he entered his homestead last Saturday.
Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that Chikowo whose business interests included a popular drinking spot, Chitubu, was found lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to hospital.

"Police in Kwekwe are investigating the murder of a 70-year-old man who was admitted to Kwekwe Hospital with a deep cut at the back of his head and later died," said Insp Mahoko.

He said the now deceased was found lying unconscious near his house in Mbizo 16 and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused to contact any nearest police station.
Source - The Chronicle

