Hubby killer's trial stalls

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A South African court has ordered a mental examination for a 42-year-old Zimbabwean woman accused of killing her husband and throwing his body parts in three pit latrines in Gauteng province.Nancy Majonhi has for three times failed to appear at the Mogwase Magistrates Court in North West where she is being tried for murder due to ill health.North West spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mr Henry Mamothame said the matter has been postponed to October 19 pending the outcome of the medical evaluation. "The postponement was effected due to Majonhi's ill-health which also prevented her from appearing again in court today (Tuesday)," he said.The court ordered that she be subjected to a health and mental examination before the bail hearing can commence".