55 000 arrested for border crimes

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In January police launched operation "No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe" in a bid to combat border related crimes such as smuggling and border jumping.In their twitter page, police said 194 people were arrested on October 10."On 10 October police arrested 194 people countrywide under the operation No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe. So far Police have arrested 55 219 people throughout the country since the operation commenced in January 2021," said the police.Meanwhile, on October 9 police arrested 22 motorists across the country for fitting vehicles with dangerous bar headlights, while three people were arrested for wildlife related crimes under operation "Thunder".