English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe senior netball team captain Felistas Kwangwa is delighted after renewing her contract with English side Surrey Storm for the 2022 Super league season.

The club announced the re-signing of the 26-year-old Goal Defender on their website yesterday.

Kwangwa, who made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean to play in the English Vitality super league, is excited by the latest development.

"I'm really happy about this move. Considering my height and my position, I think they saw something in me and I'm looking forward to do my best," Kwangwa said.

"I am so excited to be back with Storm which is an opportunity that I always appreciate. This season I want to be a Super league Champion," she added.

She is currently in the country with the national team as they prepare for a trip to Namibia for the African Championships and Pent Series Tournaments.

"I am so happy that Zimbabwe will be back in action again. Since our last game back in 2019 I am now looking to use all the experience I have gained from the Vitality Super league towards the success of our team," she reckons.

Kwangwa caught the attention of Surrey head coach Mikki Austin during the 2019 Netball World Cup in England where she walked away with three player-of-the match accolades.

Austin expressed her pleasure in welcoming Kwangwa back at the club.

"We are really pleased to welcome Felistus back to Surrey Storm. An athlete that really grew into her role here last season and relished being part of the VNSL environment. We look forward to welcoming Felistus back into the fold and having her in duck egg blue," Austin said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

