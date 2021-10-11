Latest News Editor's Choice


ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

by Staff reporter
The High Court has granted $20 000 bail to a suspect in the shooting of a Zimbabwe Passengers Company bus conductor late last month.

The suspect Campion Marowa (35) who was represented by Kingstone Mukanganwi was granted bail by High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamhora.

Marowa was asked to report three times a week at the Harare Central Police station as part of his bail conditions.

Marowa is also facing theft and violation of firearms act charges.

Allegations are that on September 13 this year at around 2045hours, the accused boarded a Zupco bus fleet number 350 where the now deceased was a conductor.

It is alleged the accused was armed with a 38 Astra Revolver loaded with three rounds of ammunition.

The State alleges that when the bus reached its destination, the accused was amongst the last passengers to disembark while the now deceased was completing her log sheets.

The accused person then pulled a loaded revolver from his waist, pulled the trigger, hit the complainant on the head and disappeared into the darkness.

It is alleged after committing the offence, the accused removed the cartridge and hid it along Samora Machel Avenue, stashing it by Harare Polytechnic precast wall.

The accused later proceeded to number 9 Rudland Avenue, Belvedere, Harare where he had been deployed to perform guard duties the previous day and hid the revolver which was now loaded with two rounds of ammunition in a changing room without notifying the guard who was on duty.

The accused later advised his supervisor Munyaradzi Musekiwa via a text message on September 14 at about 0343hours where he hid the revolver. It is alleged that the evidence linking the accused to the offence is the recovery of the cartridges which remained after the shooting.

The accused person also voluntarily made indications.

Marowa is also accused of stealing 25 litres of diesel from Eagle Liner Bus Company.

He is also being charged with violation of the Firearms act after he discharged a firearm to deter the Eagle liner employee from manhandling him after he stole the diesel.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

