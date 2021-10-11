Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
LUPANE State University (LSU) students have expressed concern at the alleged imposition of Kudakwashe Mnangagwa as the university student representative council (SRC) president.

The students told Southern Eye that they were surprised to be told that Mnangagwa was the new SRC leader when they did not vote for him.

But LSU authorities yesterday said Mnangagwa was the sole contender for the post and could not be discriminated against because he shared the same surname with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a notice to students, LSU dean of students, Honest Ncube said there was no candidate who was willing to compete with Kudakwashe for the SRC presidential position.

"Only one prospective candidate Kudakwashe Mnangagwa (part 4.1 student doing Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management) was nominated by at least 10 registered conventional students as required by the SRC constitution," Ncube said.

"Kudakwashe is, therefore, duly nominated as he is the only candidate. He is declared the SRC president unopposed for the 2021 to 2022 academic year."

But students said they would not recognise Mnangagwa alleging that he was "elected" under confusing and controversial circumstances.

"I was so surprised to see the notice from the dean saying Mnangagwa has been elected our SRC president. As a matter of fact, we were not aware that the university is even running these elections for us. We have the right to select whoever we want to lead us. It seems the university has already done that for us," a student, who refused to be named, said.

"Normally, when SRC elections are conducted, every student would be made aware of them.  It is not possible that Mnangagwa was the sole candidate vying for the post as several other students were interested in competing for the SRC president," another student said.

Students said Mnangagwa's imposition violated their rights.

"If the dean is saying that Mnangagwa was the only candidate for the position and was voted by at least 10 students, it then makes us wonder how many students participated in that so-called election," another student said.

Students called for the nullification of the elections.

LSU spokesperson Zwelithini Dlamini, however, said students were notified on social media platforms that elections were going to be held virtually.

"The notice to students about the elections which ran from September 30 to October 8 was put on our website so that registered students would participate. Only nine students came upfront and participated in the nominations," Dlamini said.

"Out of nine students who participated in the nominations, Mnangagwa was the only person who got at least nine votes which is required by our constitution. We cannot punish him because he shares the same surname with the President. He deserves the position and we cannot violate his rights. We will protect him as much as we protect others."

Dlamini said the university would not do anything about the issue as Mnangagwa had a right to be SRC president according to the college constitution.

"We will conduct research to find out why the majority of students did not partake in the elections," he said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 992 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 914 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Kick ZIFA out

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 908 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days