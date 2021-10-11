Gweru to maintain water rationing

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GWERU City Council (GCC) says it will maintain its rationing regime as part of efforts to conserve the water because of a low water table in its catchment areas.This was said by GCC spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee during an engagement meeting organised by the Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations of Residents Trust Midlands chapter."We are shedding water because we have realised that we cannot give people water on a daily basis without putting into consideration natural forces like climate change," Chingwaramusee said."We do not know if we are going to have enough rains during the next season. So we need to conserve the precious liquid to ensure that when we get to the next rainy season, we have enough water to give people."Gweru United Residents Association secretary-general Reward Mhuri quizzed Chingwaramusee over the city's water pumping capacity, which he said had not improved despite council having purchased additional pumps recently.Chingwaramusee said it had been caused by a myriad of challenges, including power outages and an old water reticulation system that was slowing down pumping.She said the local authority was looking for funds to revamp the water system which was being overwhelmed by a rising urban population.